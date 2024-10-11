All Hornets

Brandon Miller bounces back in a big way to carry Hornets past Grizzlies

The Hornets pick up their second straight win in preseason play.

Schuyler Callihan

It may only be the preseason, but the Charlotte Hornets are showing signs of progress, picking up their second win in three nights by downing the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-94.

Head coach Charles Lee had a plan coming into the game to give some guys, including LaMelo Ball, the night off. Despite five rotation players in street clothes, the Hornets didn't flinch, putting up a 35-point first quarter.

The Hornets won the game really in the second quarter when they clamped down on the defensive end, allowing a total of 17 points. Charlotte stretched out its lead to as many as 17 and threw it in cruise control the rest of the way.

Best of the Night: Brandon Miller

Just a couple of nights ago, Miller shot 2-of-13 from the field, including an abysmal 1-for-10 from beyond the three-point arc. That must have been just a bad day at the office because he proved Thursday night he was about to enter a shooting slump by any means. Miller was on fire all night shooting an efficient 8/13 (6/8 3FG).

Worst of the Night: Turnovers (again)

Yes, it's the preseason, but this is still a major concern. The Hornets have turned the ball over 20+ times in each of their three games. It would be one thing if the main culprits were fringe rotation guys or those who are likely on the roster just to fill out the preseason roster, but it's not. Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann each had four while Miles Bridges and Nick Richards were each responsible for three.

Stat of the Night: Rebounding edge

Despite not having Mark Williams available, the Hornets are +13, +7, and +7 on the glass in their first three preseason games. This was a sore spot for this group a year ago, ranking dead last in the NBA (47.3 rpg). It's been a complete team effort and that was the case once again tonight as pretty much everyone who played collected three or more rebounds. Nick Richards led the way with 11.

Up Next:

The Hornets will meet the New York Knicks for the second time this preseason on Tuesday inside Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

