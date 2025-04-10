Taj Gibson reaches 1,000 career games on Wednesday night
It's time to celebrate!
Charlotte Hornets veteran center Taj Gibson played in his 1,000th career game tonight against the Toronto Raptors.
Gibson, the 16th-year center out of USC, is now the 159th player in league history to reach this mark. The veteran big man has averaged 8.4 points with seven different franchises throughout his career. The 39-year-old center has appeared in 34 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 2.9 points in 11.0 minutes during those nights.
"Well, this is being professional. I grew up with the mindset of coming into the NBA and try to play every game possible," Gibson said when asked about playing in his 1,000th career game. "Try to lead by example, and don't take anything for granted, and that's what I try to tell the young guys everyday."
The big man that Tre Mann dubbed "unc" earlier in the season joins three other former Hornets who played in their 1,000th game with the Buzz: Eddie Johnson, Marvin Williams, and newly-inducted Hall of Famer Dwight Howard.
It's been a fantastic career for Taj, and hopefully there is more to come after this season.
