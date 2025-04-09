Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors
The Charlotte Hornets make the trip across the border for the final time this season as they take on the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Will the Hornets snap their four-game losing skid? Here are our picks for tonight's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Raptors 108, Hornets 95
Who's going to score the ball tonight for the Hornets? That should be the real question for tonight's matchup if we're being honest. Even if Miles Bridges were playing in this one, I still wouldn't feel confident enough to pick the Bugs. This is more about getting the young guys some playing time while looking for answers on fringe roster players.
Zachary Roberts: Raptors 106, Hornets 100
The Hornets went out sad in their final home game of 2024. Today, they face a much worse opponent, but one that's both better and healthier than they are. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl should be back today. Even if not, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley should be enough to get a home win over Charlotte. Needless to say, with just a few games left, losses are important for the Hornets. They should grab one on the second night of a back-to-back.
Ian Black: Raptors 109, Hornets 98
Despite their flaws, this Raptors squad has been consistent in beating the basement-dwellers of the Eastern Conference. Overmatched and on the road, the Hornets fall squarely into this category and once again have an uphill battle for a victory.
