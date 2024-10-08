Hello, old friend! Terry Rozier makes his return to Charlotte
It may not be the same ovation he'll get when the Miami Heat return to Charlotte for the Hornets' home opener on October 26th, but veteran guard Terry Rozier will have some emotions running through his body as he will be back in Spectrum Center for the first time since he was traded to Miami on January 23rd.
Rozier was looked at as one of the main voices in the Hornets' locker room over the past five seasons being one of the few rostered players to have experienced playoff basketball. Several of the young players took to his guidance and formed a close relationship with him, including LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. It was a bittersweet moment for Rozier as he was leaving a place he grew to love, but was able to head to an organization who is in win-now mode.
The Hornets received a 2027 first-round pick and veteran guard Kyle Lowry in the deal, who would eventually be waived and signed by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Prior to the move, Rozier was enjoying a career year in scoring (23.2) and assists (6.6) per game. In 31 games with the Heat, he averaged 16.4 points and 4.6 assists per night while shooting 43% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
The Hornets will take on Rozier and the Heat tonight at 7 p.m. EST. The action will stream on Bally Sports Southeast and will be aired on WFNZ (92.7).
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charlotte welcomes the Miami Heat to town in 2024 NBA preseason action
What Cody Martin's injury means for the Hornets' preseason plans
Evaluating LaMelo Ball's first game back with Hornets since injury