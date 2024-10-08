All Hornets

Charlotte welcomes the Miami Heat to town in 2024 NBA preseason action

Matt Alquiza

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT Grant Williams (hamstring), Nick Smith Jr. (groin), Caleb Martin (wrist/thumb), Mark Williams (foot)

Heat: OUT Josh Richardson (shoulder), Tyler Herro (groin), Jaime Jaquez (groin)

Game Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to continue their strong start to the postseason against a divisional rival, the Miami Heat. Charlotte ultimately lost Sunday night's preseason opener against the Knicks, but they showed flashes of brilliance throughout the contest. LaMelo Ball, back healthy from a season-ending ankle injury, led the team in scoring with 18 points. Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaün chipped in with double-digit scoring outputs off the bench, and those two will look to build on their impressive start to 2024 on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night will be the Heat's first preseason game of 2024. Miami is looking to return to the playoffs in 2025 with their eyes set on avenging their five game loss to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

Key Match-up

Brandon Miller vs. Jimmy Butler

The Hornets stupendous sophomore will have his hands full. It's a preseason game, meaning Butler will ease into the contest, but the All-NBA forward enjoys playing against the Hornets. He averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in three contests vs. Charlotte last season, continuing his strong play against the franchise. Charlotte brass have talked at length about the team's increased defensive focus this offseason, and Miller has a great chance to go mono a mono with an elite talent in scrimmage action.

Bonus key match-up: LaMelo Ball vs. Terry Rozier. The pupil takes on his former teacher. Rozier and Ball are both electrifying guards although the bring two completely different styles to the hardwood.

Position

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat

Point guard

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Shooting guard

Josh Green

Duncan Robinson

Small forward

Brandon Miller

Jimmy Butler

Power forward

Miles Bridges

Nikola Jovic

Center

Nick Richards

Bam Adebayo

Charlotte's next game is on Friday night in Memphis at 8 P.M. EST.

