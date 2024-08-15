All Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' 2024-25 Schedule Has Been Released

A look at this year's slate for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This afternoon, the NBA released the 2024-25 schedule for all 30 teams. The Charlotte Hornets will open up the year on the road against the Houston Rockets on October 23rd and will host the Miami Heat on the 26th for the home opener.

Here is a look at the full slate of games.

10/23 at Houston Rockets

10/25 at Atlanta Hawks

10/26 vs. Miami Heat

10/30 vs. Toronto Raptors

11/1 vs. Boston Celtics

11/2 vs. Boston Celtics

11/4 at Minnesota Timberwolves

11/6 vs. Detroit Pistons

11/8 vs. Indiana Pacers

11/10 at Philadelphia 76ers

11/12 at Orlando Magic

11/16 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

11/17 at Cleveland Cavaliers

11/19 at Brooklyn Nets

11/21 vs. Detroit Pistons

11/23 at Milwaukee Bucks

11/25 vs. Orlando Magic

11/27 vs. Miami Heat

11/29 vs. New York Knicks

11/30 vs. Atlanta Hawks

12/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

12/5 at New York Knicks

12/7 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

12/8 at Indiana Pacers

12/19 at Washington Wizards

12/20 at Philadelphia 76ers

12/23 vs. Houston Rockets

12/26 at Washington Wizards

12/28 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

12/30 vs. Chicago Bulls

1/3 at Detroit Pistons

1/5 at Cleveland Cavaliers

1/7 vs. Phoenix Suns

1/9 at Los Angeles Lakers

1/11 at Los Angeles Clippers

1/12 at Phoenix Suns

1/15 at Utah Jazz

1/17 at Chicago Bulls

1/20 vs. Dallas Mavericks

1/22 at Memphis Grizzlies

1/24 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

1/25 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

1/27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

1/29 vs. Brooklyn Nets

1/31 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

2/1 vs. Denver Nuggets

2/3 vs. Washington Wizards

2/5 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

2/7 vs. San Antonio Spurs

2/9 at Detroit Pistons

2/10 at Brooklyn Nets

2/12 at Orlando Magic

2/20 at Denver Nuggets

2/22 at Portland Trail Blazers

2/24 at Sacramento Kings

2/25 at Golden State Warriors

2/27 at Dallas Mavericks

3/1 vs. Washington Wizards

3/3 vs. Golden State Warriors

3/5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

3/7 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

3/8 vs. Brooklyn Nets

3/10 at Miami Heat

3/12 at Atlanta Hawks

3/14 at San Antonio Spurs

3/18 vs. Atlanta Hawks

3/20 vs. New York Knicks

3/21 at Oklahoma City Thunder

3/23 at Miami Heat

3/25 vs. Orlando Magic

3/28 at Toronto Raptors

3/30 at New Orleans Pelicans

3/31 vs. Utah Jazz

4/2 at Indiana Pacers

4/4 vs. Sacramento Kings

4/6 vs. Chicago Bulls

4/8 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

4/9 at Toronto Raptors

4/11 at Boston Celtics

4/13 at Boston Celtics

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Charlotte Hornets Odds to Win Group A in NBA Cup

Respected NBA Analyst Not Fond of the Charlotte Hornets' Offseason

Predicting How the Charlotte Hornets Will Do in the 2024 NBA Cup

LaMelo Ball Goes Golfing with Hornets

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News