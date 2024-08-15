The Charlotte Hornets' 2024-25 Schedule Has Been Released
This afternoon, the NBA released the 2024-25 schedule for all 30 teams. The Charlotte Hornets will open up the year on the road against the Houston Rockets on October 23rd and will host the Miami Heat on the 26th for the home opener.
Here is a look at the full slate of games.
10/23 at Houston Rockets
10/25 at Atlanta Hawks
10/26 vs. Miami Heat
10/30 vs. Toronto Raptors
11/1 vs. Boston Celtics
11/2 vs. Boston Celtics
11/4 at Minnesota Timberwolves
11/6 vs. Detroit Pistons
11/8 vs. Indiana Pacers
11/10 at Philadelphia 76ers
11/12 at Orlando Magic
11/16 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
11/17 at Cleveland Cavaliers
11/19 at Brooklyn Nets
11/21 vs. Detroit Pistons
11/23 at Milwaukee Bucks
11/25 vs. Orlando Magic
11/27 vs. Miami Heat
11/29 vs. New York Knicks
11/30 vs. Atlanta Hawks
12/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
12/5 at New York Knicks
12/7 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
12/8 at Indiana Pacers
12/19 at Washington Wizards
12/20 at Philadelphia 76ers
12/23 vs. Houston Rockets
12/26 at Washington Wizards
12/28 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
12/30 vs. Chicago Bulls
1/3 at Detroit Pistons
1/5 at Cleveland Cavaliers
1/7 vs. Phoenix Suns
1/9 at Los Angeles Lakers
1/11 at Los Angeles Clippers
1/12 at Phoenix Suns
1/15 at Utah Jazz
1/17 at Chicago Bulls
1/20 vs. Dallas Mavericks
1/22 at Memphis Grizzlies
1/24 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
1/25 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
1/27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
1/29 vs. Brooklyn Nets
1/31 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
2/1 vs. Denver Nuggets
2/3 vs. Washington Wizards
2/5 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
2/7 vs. San Antonio Spurs
2/9 at Detroit Pistons
2/10 at Brooklyn Nets
2/12 at Orlando Magic
2/20 at Denver Nuggets
2/22 at Portland Trail Blazers
2/24 at Sacramento Kings
2/25 at Golden State Warriors
2/27 at Dallas Mavericks
3/1 vs. Washington Wizards
3/3 vs. Golden State Warriors
3/5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
3/7 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
3/8 vs. Brooklyn Nets
3/10 at Miami Heat
3/12 at Atlanta Hawks
3/14 at San Antonio Spurs
3/18 vs. Atlanta Hawks
3/20 vs. New York Knicks
3/21 at Oklahoma City Thunder
3/23 at Miami Heat
3/25 vs. Orlando Magic
3/28 at Toronto Raptors
3/30 at New Orleans Pelicans
3/31 vs. Utah Jazz
4/2 at Indiana Pacers
4/4 vs. Sacramento Kings
4/6 vs. Chicago Bulls
4/8 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
4/9 at Toronto Raptors
4/11 at Boston Celtics
4/13 at Boston Celtics
