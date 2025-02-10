The Charlotte Hornets' trade for Jusuf Nurkic is still pending
In wake of the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers deal surrounding Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht being rescinded over the weekend, it may not be the only Hornets deal that may not go through.
According to the team, the Hornets trade with the Phoenix Suns for center Jusuf Nurkic is still pending.
Nurkic was one of Charlotte's big deadline additions, as the team sent Cody Martin and Vasa Micic to Phoenix to bring him in. The Bosnian Beast was set to be the team's second center after Moussa Diabate after Williams was dealt.
However, with Williams headed back to Charlotte, it makes things difficult. The former Blue Devil is without a doubt the most talented center on the roster, and the team even admitted in it's statement that he is the starting center.
On Sunday, the team converted Diabate from a two-way deal, giving him a standard three-year NBA contract.
So, what happens with Nurkic? If the trade goes through, I doubt the team would bench or buy him out. When I spoke to Charles Lee postgame on Friday, he seemed excited when he spoke about Nurkic's offensive abilities.
"Offensively, I think he has added a little bit of shooting to his game over the last couple of years, so that'll be a nice added bonus to our offense. He does such a great job, too, with his screens in general. I think he's gonna get (LaMelo) open, he's gonna get Nick (Smith Jr.), Miles (Bridges), and just down the line for our guards, and I look forward to him joining the group."
So, why would the deal be rescinded? There is really only two explanations.
The Mark Williams deal makes Nurkic not as important
Nurkic was brought in to be the second center in the rotation with Moussa Diabate. However, with Mark Williams being sent back to Charlotte, Nurkic now becomes the third center in the rotation. With this, the Hornets may have buyers remorse and request the deal be canceled to use Cody Martin and Vasa Micic for other deals in the offseason.
Cody Martin's physical
The more likely option, Cody Martin's physical. After Mark failed his, it would not be shocking to see that Cody Martin failed his. Martin has been dealing with a sports hernia, which typically sees a 6-8 week recovery time. The Suns may have another year left on Martin's deal, but this could impact them in the offseason, as an ugly trade deadline could cause a blow-up in Phoenix, and Martin is not exactly a core piece to hold on to.
The deal will most likely go through, but we will keep you updated.
