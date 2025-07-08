Three key storylines to watch as the Hornets enter a highly anticipated Summer League
The Charlotte Hornets 2025 Summer League is approaching quickly, and it may just be one of the most highly anticipated in the team's history. All four of this year's rookies are expected to play, while the Hornets' rookies last year in Tidjane Salaün and KJ Simpson will also take the floor.
To add on, the Hornets will be looking to add another two-way contract player, as Damian Baugh and Simpson currently take up two of the three spots. The third spot could potentially come from someone on the Hornets' summer league squad if they stand out.
There are multiple fascinating storylines for the Hornets this summer league, but which ones stand out?
No. 1: Will Kon Knueppel stand out?
The Hornets took a chance selecting Kon Knueppel with the fourth pick, but it may have been the best decision as far as fit is concerned. When Cooper Flagg missed time in the ACC Tournament, Knueppel didn't just stand out, he excelled.
Now, with him potentially being the best player on the summer league roster, the question remains: will he stand amongst the others?
Knueppel is known for his sharp-shooting ability, but it would be awesome to see him show off some other parts of his game during the summer league, like his ability to get to the rim and create opportunities for his teammates, which he thrived at in college.
No. 2: Will Tidjane Salaün show signs of improvement?
One of the main topics last season was the Hornets' surprising pick in Tidjane Salaün. Although some of that noise may have quieted down, it's still a question that sits on the back of Hornets fans' minds.
Salaün appeared in 60 games last season for the Hornets and averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting percentages of 33.0% from the field and 28.3% from three. Those numbers likely won't move fans, but they don't tell the entire story either.
In his rookie campaign, he showed signs of improvement as his season continued, especially with his added driving ability, which he became more confident and comfortable in. However, for most people, his development wasn't consistent or great enough for them to be excited.
This year's summer league provides a great opportunity for Salaün to prove himself and gain some confidence heading into his second season. A lot of eyes will be on Salaün in the upcoming event to see if he shows more signs of improvement.
No. 3: Is Ryan Kalkbrenner legit?
The Hornets' current center rotation is relatively thin, and there seems to be a lot of hope that both Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner will have important roles early into the 2025-2026 season.
Kalkbrenner was selected with the 34th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and was labeled as a "steal" and "perfect fit" for the Hornets. He brings a lot of size, rim protection, interior scoring, and shockingly, a developing three-point shot in his game.
While the Hornets could benefit from Kalkbrenner having a vital role early on, he hasn't seen NBA-level competition yet. However, the numbers in college didn't lie. He was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year and never fouled out a single game in his five years at Creighton.
The summer league could be a perfect way to earn himself a rotation spot for the upcoming season for the Hornets. The center spot is currently wide open, and if he plays as well as many expect him to, he could put himself in a fantastic position heading into the 2025-2026 campaign.
