The major factors that will decide the Hornets' future this offseason and beyond
Charlotte finished with just 19 wins last season and not many answers. Now, with Charles Lee returning for his second year and the No. 4 overall pick in a draft short on star power but full of possibilities, the Hornets enter another intriguing offseason.
With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller at the core, the Hornets have a young roster, but they haven’t settled on a clear plan. What happens in the coming months will say a lot about the team’s path forward.
The draft, player development, and roster decisions ahead give the team a real opportunity to start figuring things out. What the front office does next could help bring some stability — or keep the team stuck in the same spot.
Here’s a look at the biggest things that will shape the Hornets’ future.
Jeff Peterson Needs to Get the Hornets’ Draft Right
Jeff Peterson is entering his second year running the Hornets’ basketball operations, and the pressure to hit on this draft couldn’t be higher.
The franchise hasn’t had much success developing draft picks over the last decade and outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Malik Monk, few have made a lasting impact. That struggle has held the team back from building a contender.
Owning the No. 4 overall pick in next week’s draft is a solid starting point. Several intriguing prospects could be available, including Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, Rutgers’ Ace Bailey, and Duke’s Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach.
One of these four is likely to be the Hornets’ choice on draft night, especially with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper expected to go back-to-back at the top of the draft.
Edgecombe fits the mold perfectly as the Hornets’ starting shooting guard and would give Ball a dynamic running mate in the backcourt. He stands out as the best option to join Ball and Miller as a core piece moving forward.
Peterson must resist the temptation to “get cute” and prioritize the best player available, even if that player isn’t an obvious fit. If, for example, Philadelphia selects Edgecombe at No. 3, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him explore trading down a few spots and targeting Knueppel or Maluach as a consolation prize.
To truly shape the Hornets’ future, the front office needs to focus on drafting the best talent available—not just the best fit. This team needs to surround its young core with high-upside players they can grow with over time.
LaMelo Ball Needs to Find a Way to Stay on the Court
LaMelo Ball is undoubtedly the face of the franchise, but the biggest issue for both him and the Hornets in recent years has been availability. Ball simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He’s missed 105 games over the past three seasons, with his most durable year coming in his second season, when he played 75 games.
When Ball plays, there’s no questioning his talent. He only appeared in 47 games last season, but still put up 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds a night, and shot just under 34 percent from three.
But if the injuries continue to pile up, the Hornets may have to at least consider what his trade value looks like. Even with the durability concerns, Ball would still draw strong interest across the league.
One of the biggest factors shaping Charlotte’s future is whether Ball can stay healthy. It’s that simple. If he can stay on the court, the Hornets have a real chance to take a step forward in a wide-open Eastern Conference.
Mark Williams’ Future in Charlotte
Right now, Ball, Miller, and Tidjane Salaun appear to form Charlotte’s young core, with the No. 4 overall pick yet to be added. It seems unlikely that Mark Williams is part of the team’s future plans, as he has been shopped around and available since the Lakers trade fell through.
Repairing that relationship after a failed trade could be difficult. Still, the front office and coaching staff has to figure out their plan for Williams soon if they want to get a trade done before the draft next week.
Trading Mark Williams could really help Charlotte add some draft capital and young players they need. It’s hard to say exactly what he’s worth, but if he clears his medicals, the Hornets could still net a decent return.
