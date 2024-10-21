NBA analyst makes three bold predictions for Tidjane Salaün's rookie season
There's no true indication as to how much rookie Tidjane Salaün will spend with the Charlotte Hornets this season or in their rotation, but the young buck has already shown flashes of his potential in a handful of preseason games.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus made a prediction for every NBA team's top rookie prospect and the one he made for Salaün is pretty intriguing.
"Salaun will lead the rookie class in three-point percentage and three-pointers made. He'll also earn All-Rookie second-team honors."
For the second part of the three-point shooting prediction, he's going to need to spend the majority or all of the 2024-25 season in Charlotte. I'm well aware the 2024 NBA Draft class isn't loaded with talent, but there are guys who can shoot it and will have immediate roles on their team.
If any part of the above prediction comes true, the Hornets will be thrilled considering he's just scratching the surface of the player he can ultimately become.
In five preseason games, Salaün connected on 15-of-37 three-point attempts, giving him a 40.5% shooting percentage from downtown. Taking 7.4 threes per game is high volume, but until he becomes more advanced offensively, that number may remain in the same ballpark when playing in an expanded role.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
New Hornets PA Announcer Shawn Parker sends intro message to the fans
Charles Lee says Brandon Miller is 'right up there' with some of the best players he's coached
3 reasons why the Charlotte Hornets will make the 2025 NBA playoffs
Predicting the Charlotte Hornets' record for the 2024-25 NBA season