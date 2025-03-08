Tidjane Salaün is showing signs of figuring things out at the NBA level
It's early in March in Tidjane Salaün's rookie season, and many people have already given up on him.
When he was drafted, it was well-known that he was a project player and not someone that was going to have a terrific rookie season or maybe even sophomore season. However, he drew pretty high expectations after he had a tremendous preseason campaign.
In the preseason, the rookie was tearing it up, registering four double-digit scoring games in five preseason games. Since then, it's been a struggle for Salaün, but he's slowly starting to get back into rhythm.
On the season, Salaün's averaging just five points a game on some rough shooting splits, but in his last three games, you can see the signs and flashes of his game, which has provided hope for the 19-year-old from France.
In his last three games, he's averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting 70.0% from the field and 66.7% from three. Although his points per game isn't in double figures, he's been more effective on both ends of the floor, which is exactly what you want to see from your rookie.
Salaün hasn't attempted more than five shots in those three games, nor has he played more than 18 minutes, but he's not forcing anything and he's playing composed.
In two of the last three games, Salaün has knocked down three three-pointers, which is always a welcome sight.
There are 20 games remaining this season for the Hornets and they should be very valuable for Salaün. Although the numbers may not show it, there's been a noticeable overall improvement from him, whether it's been his defense, finding ways to score outside of his three-point shot, or his passing/rebounding.
The Hornets aren't giving up on 19-year old rookie and neither should you. It's way too early to be giving up on someone that was drafted as a project player, plus he's shown signs of being a valuable player for the Hornets down the line with his size and ability to shoot the three.
What Salaün needs to show more of is consistency. There are moments where he plays a little too fast and he just needs to let the game come to him to avoid those rookie mistakes.
The Hornets would probably love to see him continue to attack the rim, making him a much tougher cover on the defense, having to get out to the three-point line, but also being wary of his driving ability. The more the 19-year-old plays, the more he will understand what he should or shouldn't do, which makes the remaining games this season very important for Salaün.
