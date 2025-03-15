Trade idea has the Hornets shipping Nurkic to a familiar place for former No. 1 pick
The trade deadline is behind us, of course, but it's never too early to start thinking about possible deals that could take place in the summer, especially for a team like the Charlotte Hornets, who have nothing but pride to play for in the final month of the season.
There's a ton of uncertainty about what the organization will do with the center spot after the Mark Williams trade was nixed. Williams has continued to show positive flashes, but they also have Jusuf Nurkic under contract through next season and a pleasant surprise in Moussa Diabate, who is also part of the center rotation.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently proposed a day-one-of-the-offseason trade featuring Jusuf Nurkic going back to a familiar place.
The deal + Swartz analysis
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: G/F Josh Green, C Jusuf Nurkić
"The Charlotte Hornets must have some serious doubts about Mark Williams as their franchise center if they tried to trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline.
"If Williams continues to have injury issues, Charlotte should be looking for another center who's capable of starting and playing a larger offensive role for a team that ranks just 29th in scoring (106.4 rating).
"Ayton, 26, is averaging a double-double for the seventh straight season and has a far bigger offensive bag than Williams. With Donovan Clingan set as the center of the future in Portland, Ayton should be available."
Does the deal make sense?
I like the idea, but struggle to see how this would be a long-term upgrade for Charlotte. I would also argue that Ayton's "offensive bag" is not lightyears better than Mark Williams'. If anything, Williams has been really impressive on the offensive end, considering that was the biggest concern with him coming out of Duke.
You can't keep Williams and Diabate AND trade for Ayton. It's still a logjam. The Hornets would be better off to play out Williams' contract and have Diabate serve as his backup, unless they plan to move him to the four. Charlotte isn't ready to commit $35 million to a center and then some. Ayton would be entering the final year of his contract and would need a new deal not long after being acquired.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Expected to win? The Hornets are in an unfamiliar position heading into Spurs matchup
NBA insider isn't sure LaMelo Ball is a Hornets building block
LaMelo Ball got brutally heckled in recent Hornets loss, called a "scrub"
Former Hornets star sends warning to LaMelo Ball after Luka Doncic deal