Expected to win? The Hornets are in an unfamiliar position heading into Spurs matchup

Charlotte is hoping to pick up their seventh road victory of the season.

Schuyler Callihan

Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets will look to sweep the two-game season series from the San Antonio Spurs, who will be without a couple of key players due to long-term injuries. Can they get the job done?

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), the Hornets have a 50.8% chance of winning on the road while the Spurs have a 49.2% chance of handing Charlotte its 50th loss of the season.

It's odd to see the Hornets favored by the computers in a game, even if it's by the slightest of margins. But when you take into account San Antonio's injury situation and Charlotte's recent surge for lack of a better term, it makes sense.

Charlotte's recent games

After winning two straight games over the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, the Hornets lost by 13 to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Miles Bridges (31 pts, 11 rebs) and Mark Williams (14 pts, 14 rebs) each recorded a double-double and a 25 point outing from LaMelo Ball and a career-high night (20 points) from DaQuan Jeffries wasn't enough. The Hawks made their hay at the free throw line, connecting on 35-of-39 attempts, helping them to the win.

San Antonio's recent games

The Spurs are just 3-8 since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season on February 21st. San Antonio, did however, snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, 126-116. De'Aaron Fox nearly recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, but won't be back on the floor this season as he is expected to undergo finger surgery.

Published
Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

