Tre Mann shines in preseason, showcasing immense potential as Hornets sixth man spark plug
Charlotte Hornets backup guard Tre Mann is easily mistaken for an all-time NBA great when he's rocking his purple and teal uniform. Mann's "pops status" on-court look, the baggy shorts, the loose jersey, the arm band on the bicep, and the headband, have likened comparisons to former MVP Allen Iverson.
It's not just the look. Mann's shifty ball handling and ability to score at will through two preseason games is also Iverson-esque.
No Hornet has raised their stock during scrimmage season more than Mann. In Charlotte's first preseason contest against the New York Knicks Mann's play raised eyebrows from onlookers. His space-creation ability as a ball handler flashed as his most impressive skill against Jalen Brunson and company. The veteran guard has a deep bag of handles to evade sticky defenders, and he emptied it to the tune of 15 points on 6-8 shooting in Sunday's loss.
In tonight's second preseason tilt Mann's play didn't just raise eyebrows. It put people on notice.
He thrived against an über-aggressive Heat defense. Miami's stable of lengthy wing defenders came at Mann in droves. Jimmy Butler, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, and others were powerless in slowing him down. The 23-year-old Hornet got buckets. Flurries of crossovers and layups through contact defined Mann's night as he finished 7/12 from the field, with all seven makes coming inside the arc. Impressive stuff from the slight-framed 6'4" combo guard.
Mann's offensive game on Tuesday night was a masterclass in sparkplug scoring. Hornets star Brandon Miller and reserve guard Vasilije Micic struggled early, and Charlotte was desperate for offense. Miller, the Hornets secondary scoring threat alongside LaMelo Ball, had nothing on Tuesday evening. The sophomore finished 2/13 from the field, and a disappointing 1/10 from deep.
Last season, that would have been a death sentence for the Hornets chances at playing a competitve game. Miller and Miles Bridges were the Hornets primary scorers in 2023-24, and when the opposition shut one of those two off, Charlotte had no chance. Mann made sure Charlotte didn't fall too far behind while the rotation players from both sides were on the floor even though his teammates struggled.
It's been some time since Charlotte had a legitimate scoring option off their bench. The Hornets were 24th in bench scoring last season, and 27th the year before. The Hornets rash of injuries each of the last two seasons plays a part in their inept bench scoring, but it's a consistent theme with the franchise. Mann can change that single-handedly.
Everything Tre Mann has done through two games is sustainable. He's not riding a red-hot shooting stretch, or an unusual amount of lucky bounces. Mann is getting buckets from all over the floor whenever he pleases. Preseason action should be taken with a grain of salt, but Mann's game is the perfect archetype that an NBA bench can be built around. A jitterbug three-level scorer that isn't a sieve on the defensive end.
He doesn't project as a two-way superstar, but Mann's defensive chops have flashed through two games. He plays with dogged intensity on the defensive side of the floor that allows him to compete against opposing players that boast a size advantage over him.
The acquisition of Mann, Davis Bertans, Micic, and two second round picks at the 2024 NBA trade deadline is looking like a coup for the Hornets. Gordon Hayward failed to make an impact in the playoffs for Oklahoma City and subsequently retired. Mann, the 18th overall pick in the 2021 draft, looks locked in and ready for the most successful season of his career. It looks like Charlotte may have out Sam Presti-ed Sam Presti.
Is a Sixth Man of the Year campaign on the way for Tre Mann? Unlikely. But if his torrid preseason carries over to the regular season that is still a few weeks away? Mann might need to invest in a Swiffer to clean off a place to put some hardware.
