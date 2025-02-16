Updated Draft Lottery odds: Where the Charlotte Hornets stand
As we sit at the NBA All-Star break, the 2025 NBA Draft becomes more into focus. The Charlotte Hornets currently sit at 13-39, which is second to last in the Eastern Conference and 4th to last in the league.
In a pivotal draft class involving a player that is seen as a future superstar, where do the Hornets stand?
Draft Lottery Odds
The Hornets currently hold 12.5% odds at landing the top selection in June, the fourth highest odds in the draft. In a recent lottery simulation on Tankathon, the team holds a 48.1% chance to land a top-four selection in the draft.
Two of the teams above Charlotte, the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, are also sitting at 13 wins. Both have played more games than the Hornets, however, causing them to hold higher odds at the moment.
Tankathon has the Hornets selecting VJ Edgecombe, a 6'5" shooting guard out of Baylor who is averaging 17.2 points a night with 2.6 steals.
The freshman is shooting 38% from three, and has a game reminiscint of the likes of Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo. If the Hornets were to miss out on a top three selection, Edgecombe would be a fantastic consolation prize, as his scoring and defending ability would fit perfectly alongside LaMelo Ball.
