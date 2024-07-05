When Does the Hornets Window to Win Open?
The core is in place for the Charlotte Hornets - a group made up of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, Tidjane Salaün and possibly Miles Bridges. The question is, when will the front office make their push to open a contending window? Better yet, when should they?
Fortunately, the Hornets are in the Eastern Conference. It's not a stacked group of teams that provide absolutely zero pathway for a team in a small market like Charlotte. Sure, the Celtics, Knicks, 76ers, and Bucks exist but after those four, it's wide-open and even those teams (aside from Boston) have flaws. The Hornets have the talent - or should I say potential - to be a team that can make a serious push to be a playoff team and avoid the play-in this upcoming season. Obviously, expectations can change as several offseason moves take place but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Charlotte won't pursue any marquee free agents this offseason and following the trade of Josh Green, the Hornets may not make any other additions if they're able to re-sign Bridges. That's A-Okay. This year should be for Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee to evaluate the existing talent on the roster and set the foundation. As far as next offseason is concerned, don't hold back. Brandon Miller's contract is going to get really expensive, as will Mark Williams' a few years down the road. The best shot for Charlotte to truly contend is to do it while these guys are still on their rookie deals. They'll have more money to spend on veterans to fit around them and deepen their bench in the process.
Waiting another two-three years to make a big splash is being over-conservative. You're not extracting the value of having high-end players on cheaper contracts. That being said, the roster has to prove it can stay healthy for you to feel comfortable in taking that shot. You can't just start spending money just to spend it and this regime understands that. If the injury cloud moves away, the Hornets need to open their window to win in 2025.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Hornets Legend Kemba Walker Retires
Ranking the Best Fits for Miles Bridges