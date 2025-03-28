Three Hornets who may be playing their final games with the squad
The 2016-17 Boston Celtics won 53 games, clinching the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Only four players remained on the 2017-18 roster.
Teams rarely keep the same players around. Though the NBA champion Celtics kept all but two players from last season's roster, they still lost two players.
As the 2024-25 season comes to a close, the Charlotte Hornets have several players on the roster who's days are numbered. A team with less than 20 wins bringing every single player back is unheard of, and the Hornets do not project to be a team that does that.
So, which players are the most likely to not be in purple and teal next season?
Josh Okogie
Okogie has been a fantastic addition as the trade deadline was coming around, as the Hornets dealt center Nick Richards to Phoenix for him. Though he missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury, when healthy Okogie has averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 steals, while shooting 37.5% from three.
His ability to be a true 3&D player is perfect as a bench piece/throw-in starter for the Hornets. However, his time here may end in April.
Okogie is entering the final year of his deal and will be making $7.75 million next season. This is arguably the most moveable deal on the team, and one that contenders may look to bring on for a championship push. The Hornets were reportedly looking to have another move planned for Okogie to expand on their return for Nick Richards at the deadline, per Marc Stein.
So, good chance the Hornets look to move him for draft capital or a young piece this summer.
Seth Curry
The son of Hornets' legend and broadcaster Dell Curry's time in Charlotte may becoming to an end.
Seth has had an excellent season, shooting a league-high 45.9% from three, while averaging 6.1 points per game. One of our recent articles covered the chances he moves on in the offseason:
As the Hornets look ahead, it's difficult to envision Steph's younger brother having a bright future with the team. Seth is going to be 35 in August, which is significantly older than the timeline of the roster (everybody besides Taj Gibson). Though he may take a hometown discount, Curry's 45.9% from three could get him a good deal from a contender.
Curry currently sits on a one-year, $3.3 million contract. His 5.1 points on 32.1% from three as a 34-year-old was not exactly appealing to teams last season. However, 6.1 on 45.9% from three may cause a contender to give him a contract for spot minutes.
Seth receiving more than a one-year deal is unlikely, which is something the Hornets can offer. However, the chance to compete again at 35 is not something the Hornets can do right now, and that might cause another team to steal him from Charlotte.
Taj Gibson
“That’s unc.”
Tre Mann said during the preseason when asked about Taj Gibson. The former Trojan is in his 16th season in the league, now 39 years old.
Taj has played in 29 games this season, averaging 3.0 points in around 11 minutes a game. Taj has been a solid piece for when Moussa or Mark were out, but now with Nurkic in the fold, he does not see much time at all anymore.
Taj is the 4th oldest player in the league at the moment, and chances are after his one-year deal expires at the end of the season he hangs up his jersey for good.
Taj has expressed interest in coaching after, and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has expressed interest in bringing his former player back as an assistant coach, noting that he has an "open door."
