Who are the most realistic players the Hornets could acquire from a Celtics' roster blow-up?
The Boston Celtics trail the New York Knicks 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
The Celtics, coming off an NBA title last season, have looked like a shell of themselves in this postseason. With the team on the brink of elimination, focus begins to shift to one looming question: what will Boston do this offseason?
The team is set to have five different players making more than $25 million in 2025-26 which would be the first time that has happened in NBA history. It's clear that the Celtics will have a different roster next season no matter how the rest of the playoffs unfold.
So the question is, who could the Charlotte Hornets pursue?
There are two names that stick out: C/F Kristaps Porzingis, and F Sam Hauser.
Kristaps Porzingis
Porzingis has struggled mightily during the postseason and is easily the most likely trade candidate for Boston. His health concerns and his contract spell liability for a player the franchise likely wants to move sooner rather than later.
Why would the Hornets target Porzingis, especially given their already immense depth at center? To put it simply, to make this deal work financially you would have to trade Jusuf Nurkic and Mark Williams. It would give the Hornets a center rotation of Porzingis and Moussa Diabate, which is arguably an upgrade over Nurkic and Williams.
Head coach Charles Lee has made it clear he wants shooting bigs on his squad, and Porzingis is a player he is already familiar with from his days in Boston. It makes sense for both squads, especially with Mark Williams' similarities to former Celtic Rob Williams III. Joe Mazzulla would lose some offense from his starting center, but Nurkic would help his bench units while acting as insurance for a backup big when Al Horford inevitably calls it quits.
Sam Hauser
Hauser is a perfect player for LaMelo Ball. Perfect.
He's a high level shooter, and a much better defender than given credit for. He would instantly give the Hornets a better offensive game, and already understands the offensive system that Charles Lee uses. To make the deal work, the Hornets could send Boston Josh Okogie.
Yes, the team is losing defense with Okogie. However, the boost in offense cannot be understated.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA insider suggests Hornets' future outlook isn't so bleak
Jusuf Nurkic mock trade: Hornets-Lakers deal doesn't fall through this time
What are the chances of Nic Batum reuniting with the Hornets?
A painful reexamination of the worst draft busts in Hornets history