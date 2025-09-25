Who will be the leader in the Charlotte Hornets locker room this season?
Every team in the NBA has a leader in it's locker room.
During last season, the Charlotte Hornets had two veteran leaders: center Taj Gibson, and guard Seth Curry.
Both have spent over a decade in the NBA, being apart of playoff runs and around legends both on and off the court.
Gibson, nicknamed "Unc" by Tre Mann, was drafted in 2009 out of USC and played in over 1,000 NBA games. Seth, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Steph and son of current Hornets broadcaster Dell, has been in the league since 2013, playing alongside stars such as Luka Doncic, Dame Lillard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, and DeMarcus Cousins.
The two were the oldest players in the Hornets' locker room last season, the veteran leaders for an extremely young Hornets roster.
Both Curry and Gibson now sit in free agency, with training camp starting shortly. While Curry looks like he is headed to play with his older brother, it might be the end of the line for Taj Gibson in the NBA.
During the Hornets' offseason, the team made multiple moves, bringing in three seasoned players: guard Spencer Dinwiddie, wing Pat Connaughton, and center Mason Plumlee.
At a glance, it would appear that these three will be the Hornets' leaders in the locker room this season. They are the three oldest in the locker room, have played with multiple stars and coaches, and between the three have one NBA championship (Connaughton, 2021).
In a new era for the Hornets, while the three may be the adults in the locker room, it's time for star LaMelo Ball to become the team's leader.
Ball is set to enter his sixth season in the league, all with the Hornets. Across his five years, he has averaged 21 points a night, 7.4 assists, and 6.0 rebounds. His scoring numbers have increased each year, and 2025-26 is expected to be another leap for the youngest Ball brother.
The former Chino Hills star has played in fewer than 50 games all of the last three seasons, as health problems continue to stack up. An ability to grow as a leader will allow him to make an impact while off the court, something that could continue to allow the team to succeed even when he is down.
Behind the scenes, LaMelo has great relationships with all his teammates. He's almost always got a smile on his face, and messing around with the other guys around him. His relationship with teammates, as well as his star play on the court, should allow him to become a stronger voice in the locker room, one that teammates will listen to.
