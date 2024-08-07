Why Taj Gibson is a Sneaky Good Signing for the Hornets
Last month, the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with veteran center Taj Gibson. Many assumed that the 39-year-old would call it a career, but he'll go at least one more time around with a team that desperately needs veteran leadership.
Gibson isn't expected to play much this season for the Hornets, but he does bring a lot to the table, at least enough to make the $3.3 million become money well spent.
How so?
Leadership. I already mentioned this, but it's one of the main reasons Charlotte targeted him. Sure, the Hornets added that at the trade deadline with Grant Williams and Seth Curry, but having another voice in the locker room really helps considering how young this team is as a whole. He's been around the block a time or two and knows what it takes to play winning basketball.
Secondly, he provides Mark Williams, and Nick Richards for that matter, with mentorship. Mason Plumlee sort of filled that role when he was here, but I don't know how close he and Williams were considering Plumlee was fighting to keep his starting spot. Here with Gibson, you have a guy that's literally on the last leg of his career and understands the situation he's walking into. He's not going to get upset with his minutes and in fact, he'll probably just be happy to see the floor. Gibson can pay his knowledge forward to the youngster and really help sharpen his game, almost acting as another assistant coach on the bench.
While those are terrific reasons to bring Gibson on board, maybe the most important piece of it is insurance. He gives you someone who can still, even at the age of 39, give you quality minutes off the bench if it's needed. When Mark Williams went out with a back injury a year ago, the Hornets were scrambling for answers and never found any. Nick Richards carried the load while P.J. Washington or Grant Williams would fill in to be a small-ball center. Having Gibson in place at least affords the Hornets time to find help if a long-term injury occurs.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Should Playoffs Be the Expectation for the Hornets in 2024-25?
Hornets Roundtable: What is Charlotte's Biggest Need?