Hornets Roundtable: What is Charlotte's Biggest Need?
Charlotte Hornets VP of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has made several changes to the roster since he was hired, but you can't fix everything in one offseason. So, what is the biggest need for the Hornets? That's our question for this week's Charlotte Hornets On SI roundtable.
Schuyler Callihan:
If there is one spot I feel the Hornets need to address, it's finding a guy who has the length and athleticism to play the three and the four. Josh Green is 6'5", Cody Martin is 6'6" on a good day, and I'm not expecting much out of Tidjane Salaün in year one. Miles Bridges and Grant Williams are both undersized fours, but they can also move to the three. They have to get a little bigger in the frontcourt and ideally, someone who adds tremendous defensive value and can shoot the three-ball effectively.
Carson Cash:
The Charlotte Hornets biggest need this season (besides health) has to be one final wing to complete the roster. Wether its Tidjane Salaün stepping up or the final roster addition coming in to provide wing depth. In a league where it seems you can never have enough wings, this roster's hole seems to be the lack of wings with a considerable drop off after the starting line up.
Desmond Johnson:
I'll just address the elephant in the room for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets biggest need this season is availability. Since 2020 the Hornets have drafted three top ten lottery picks in LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams and Brandon Miller. Ball and Miller were top three selections overall. The time is now. No one will ever pick Charlotte to do anything of consequence until they prove they can and that starts with availability. Ball and Williams alone have missed what feels like 700 games between the two. The Hornets can't know what they need until they see what they actually have.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Where Does Spectrum Center Rank Among NBA Arenas?
James Nnaji Gets Opportunity with New Team