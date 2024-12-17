Will the Charlotte Hornets have any All-Star selections in 2024-25?
The Charlotte Hornets are 7-19 now. After a disheartening loss to the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte is in 13th place. There's almost nowhere to go but up, but they may be buried too deep to turn things around. Their record suggests they don't have any All-Star caliber players. Is that the case, or will some Hornets represent Charlotte next February?
Analyzing which Hornets could make the All-Star game
With just seven wins, the Hornets are not getting a lot of media attention. One player, however, is. LaMelo Ball, thanks to his absurd stat lines and constant highlight-reel plays, is definitely on the radar where other Hornets are not.
Of all the players, he's the most likely one to get to go to California for the All-Star Game this February. Even after a seven-game stint on the injury report and a 15-point outing in his return, Ball is averaging the fourth-most points per game (30.2). He is pairing that with 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists (11th in the NBA), and a 42.7/35.7/83.5 shooting split.
The only thing that can really hold Ball back is the fact that his team is not good, but that's not a fair criticism. The point guard is playing as well as almost anyone in the NBA, and his team has lost every starter except Josh Green and numerous rotational players to injury at some point this year.
The last one to go down, Brandon Miller, was probably the only other possible candidate. However, with just seven wins, Miller would have had to pass Ball to make it in. A 7-19 team just doesn't get two All-Stars.
Plus, Miller is set to miss some time with a left ankle sprain. He was rolling before going down, but the missed time won't allow him to keep pushing for an All-Star Game nod. The second-year player was averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and shooting 35.3% from three for the season. Those numbers are good (and they've been better over the last 11 games), but they're not going to get him an ASG appearance in 2025.
