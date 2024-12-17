Charles Lee commends LaMelo Ball's defense in return to lineup
LaMelo Ball made his return to the lineup on Monday evening, but it did not translate to a win for the Charlotte Hornets. The point guard had missed seven games with a calf strain and returned to play with the Hornets' desired starting five for the first time all year.
His overall stat line was well-rounded, but it was not as gaudy as the numbers pre-injury. He was averaging 31.1 points but only scored 15 last night. However, head coach Charles Lee was pleased with what he saw, specifically on the defensive end.
LaMelo Ball's defense earns shoutout from Charles Lee
LaMelo Ball had only 15 points, but he had a season-high in steals. "He looked good. Defensively, he was engaged and executed coverages pretty well," Charles Lee said. "His on-ball defense was good. Offensively, we got to see some of his ability to playmake and create shots for himself and his teammates."
Ball had four steals and a few more deflections. He has had more steals than that in one game four times in his NBA career, none of which have happened this year. In the same sense, Ball's defense did not involve fouling.
Before he went down, he led the NBA in fouls committed, but he defended without fouling a lot last night. He fouled the Philadelphia 76ers three times, which is less than his season average. On the offensive end, Ball wasn't aggressive in pursuing his own shot. He only took 15 shots, which he's exceeded in all but two other contests this year, but he did record 11 assists.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Miles Bridges focuses on team growth following loss to 76ers
LaMelo Ball opens up on what he's been able to do during time off the court
Tre Mann injury update: The latest on the Hornets' guard back issue
Charles Lee on Brandon Miller's injury, team chemistry, and more following tonight's loss to Sixers