LaMelo Ball unfurls improbable pass to add to his epic highlight reel
Few players play with as much flair as LaMelo Ball. The Charlotte Hornets point guard has never met a shot or a pass he didn't at least think he could pull off. Last night in a losing effort against the Philadelphia 76ers, he pulled out an impressive pass that should be added to his career highlight reel.
LaMelo Ball drops unreal pass around Andre Drummond
Though it came in a losing effort, LaMelo Ball looked good in his return from the injury report. His passing was especially crisp, as he recorded 11 assists to move to eighth all-time in Hornets history. One of his assists was particularly jaw-dropping.
Ball probed the defense with some dribble moves, moving around Kelly Oubre with relative ease. He got into the paint, where Andre Drummond stepped up to take the coverage. Drummond, playing for the potential of Ball's signature floater, got up in the air a little bit.
At that point, Ball took the ball and wrapped it fully around Drummond to Mark Williams. Drummond's body was in Ball's line of sight, but he delivered it right to the wide-open Williams. The big man responded by dunking the ball emphatically.
Ball also had a sequence of two alley-oops (with an impressive steal in the middle) to close out the first half, so his court vision was impressive on Monday night. Aside from the 11 assists, a few more beautiful passes ended in fouls or missed shots.
