Would the Hornets pick Kon Knueppel again if they had a do-over?
The NBA preseason is almost over, and Summer League has long since come and gone. That means that there's a little more data and film on how each rookie will translate to the pro game, something no team had before making their pick. The Charlotte Hornets, without the benefit of hindsight, drafted Kon Knueppel. Would they do that again if they could?
One insider thinks they would not. With the fourth pick, Charlotte had the choice between Knueppel and high-ceiling players like Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson, and others. Which one would they have gone with in the analyst's eyes? More importantly, why is that the wrong choice?
The Hornets would probably still go with Kon Knueppel if they did the draft over
According to Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz, if the draft were redone today, Kon Knueppel would not be the fourth pick. Ace Bailey would. Ignoring the fact that he didn't really want to play in Charlotte, this was essentially the choice: Knueppel or Bailey.
Swartz wrote, "Kon Knueppel should have a fine pro career as a starting wing, although his upside has never come close to that of Ace Bailey's. The Charlotte Hornets shouldn't be afraid to pass on Knueppel for Bailey this time around, even if the former is the better fit for this roster as constructed."
Since the Hornets are now going on a decade since their last playoff outing, "talent accumulation" is still what Swartz believes the goal should've been. "Bailey's 16.0 points per game this preseason rank first among all rookies who have played in two games or more, and he's getting his buckets on incredible efficiency (58.8 percent shooting overall, 41.7 percent from three)," he said.
Still, in Swartz's redraft, Knueppel went sixth overall, so it's not as if he's been bad enough to warrant a major drop. He's still a borderline top-five prospect, so the Hornets would likely not feel as if they made a mistake.
Plus, although the Hornets do still need talent like Swartz said, Knueppel was selected for his high floor and fit next to the existing stars. If the Hornets had Bailey instead, they'd have a lineup with four extremely ball-needy players (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Bailey).
Sure, they'd have ample ways to attack the defense, but that's probably too many mouths to feed. And yes, Bridges is probably not long for the team even if he remains through his contract, meaning Bailey would be the third option, but the Utah Jazz rookie is not someone who's going to be as okay with or thrive being the third option.
Knueppel, who will find open spaces to shoot off of Ball and Miller and help facilitate for them, makes more sense alongside the established roster. Fit is not everything, and generally speaking, talent should far outweigh a player's supposed fit, but it's not like Knueppel is bad.
He's a better shooter than most in his class, and he has some defensive upside on the wing that the Hornets couldn't have added with Bailey or anyone else picked after. Even if they had all this knowledge, I still firmly believe Knueppel would be the pick.
