Charlotte had another chance to win a game during a stretch in which they have struggled to come away with victories. After getting out to an 18-point lead against the Lakers, Charlotte went on to lose in overtime, 118-114.

Charlotte controlled the game for most of the night but was unable to come away with a win. While Quentin Grimes had a monster game for the Lakers, Charlotte made some mistakes late in the game that ultimately cost them the win.

Takeaways from the game below.

Charlotte Couldn't Take Care of the Basketball

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) looks to shoot as Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) defends during the second quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets had nine turnovers in the first 36 minutes of the game, but then committed 11 more in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. The Lakers are too good of a team to let 11 turnovers in the final 17 minutes go unpunished.

The most costly play of the night came with 21 seconds left in regulation as Charlotte held a four-point lead but was tied up on a jump ball and ultimately lost possession, giving Los Angeles another opportunity to get back into the game. These are the types of plays that can cost a team in close games, and the Hornets have to do better in these types of situations.

Charlotte's late-game execution has become a growing concern, especially after another disappointing finish against the Phoenix Suns.

Quentin Grimes Was Too Much to Handle

Nov 17, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Grimes? Yes, Quinton Grimes... had a great game for the Lakers, scoring a career-high 47 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter and 10 3-pointers. His biggest shot of the night came with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

As was the case with the Lakers' other stars, Charlotte had chances to make things difficult for Grimes. However, he found ways to get open and make some tough shots. When a player gets hot like that, there is only so much a defense can do, but it is something the Hornets must look at when reviewing how they defended him down the stretch.

There Were Some Positives, But the Hornets Need to Finish

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) passes the ball away from Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were several good performances by the Hornets in the game, including Brandon Miller's 28 points, Naz Reid's 23 points and 11 rebounds, Coby White's 19 points, and Moussa Diabate's 16 rebounds.

Even though Charlotte lost to the 13-2 Los Angeles Lakers, there were several good things the Hornets did in the game. It is just that the good things Charlotte did over the first three quarters were not good enough to win the game. Charlotte has now lost its ninth game in the last 10, and another late collapse is very frustrating.

The Hornets' late-game decisions have also come under scrutiny, as discussed in this On SI breakdown of Charlotte's overtime lineup decisions.