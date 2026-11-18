The Charlotte Hornets appeared to be on the verge of winning on the road for the first time this season but were unable to seal the deal against the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime on Tuesday night, falling 118-114 at Crypto.com Arena. The Hornets had built an 18-point lead in the second half and took a 94-81 advantage into the fourth quarter but were unable to hold on as Quentin Grimes got hot down the stretch for the Lakers. Charlotte falls to 4-10 on the season, having lost nine of its last 10 games. The Hornets had plenty of chances to put this game away, but too many costly turnovers in the final minutes allowed the Lakers to come back for the win.

Hornets Couldn't Finish the Job

Nov 17, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) gets assistance after battling Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) for a loose ball during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Miller and Naz Reid both had strong games for Charlotte. Miller scored 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including five 3-pointers. Reid had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Coby White scored 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and Moussa Diabaté had five points and 16 rebounds to help the Hornets on the boards against the much bigger Lakers team.

Charlotte led by 13 points entering the fourth quarter, but the Lakers slowly closed the gap. After the Hornets built a four-point lead with 20 seconds left in regulation, Grimes made a layup before White missed one of two free throws. Dončić then found Grimes for a game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in the quarter. Dončić finished with 36 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Grimes had a career-high 47 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter.

Turnovers Cost Charlotte Late

Nov 17, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte had just nine turnovers through the first 36 minutes of the game, but turned the ball over 11 times in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. One of the most costly plays came with 21 seconds left in regulation and the Hornets leading by four points, when a tie-up resulted in a lost jump ball for Charlotte.

The Hornets had another chance to win the game in the extra period after Reid gave them the lead with a 3-pointer, but they were unable to score any more points as the Lakers' defense tightened. Charlotte did not score another point in the final 4:24 of overtime, as the Lakers scored the game's final seven points to seal the win.

For a team that is trying to turn around its season, this game was hard to lose. Charlotte showed that it could play with one of the best teams in the West, but it didn't execute down the stretch in order to get the win. Charlotte will try to salvage the final game of its four-game road trip when it takes on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The Hornets' official game recap and the NBA's official box score provide the game details and statistics.