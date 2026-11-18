If you didn't stay up until well beyond midnight EST to see what happened with the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers, you missed a thriller. The two teams had to go to overtime after LA made an impressive second-half comeback.

But in overtime, the Hornets faltered, and they did so in part because neither Brandon Miller nor Coby White played. The team mustered up three points in the five extra minutes, and those points came on the first possession of overtime.

There's no telling how things would've gone with those two players on the floor for some time in overtime, but it stands to reason that they would've scored more than three as a unit and might've scored a massive upset win. Both Miller (28 points on 19 shots) and White (19 points on 12 shots) were very good.

Charles Lee says Brandon Miller and Coby White were on minutes restrictions to end the game, but he was tempted to play them:



"As they've been coming back from injury, we've been trying to build them up ... you're always tempted as competitor ... but we have a big picture in… https://t.co/ZaWbP1fCuW — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 18, 2026

Instead, down by one with the ball and the shot clock off, Charles Lee rolled out an inexplicable lineup: Christian Anderson Jr., Sion James, Royce O'Neale, Liam McNeeley, and Grant Williams.

He explained that both Miller and White are on minutes restrictions because they recently came back from injuries. He admitted to being "tempted" to sub them in during overtime, but he was looking at the bigger picture.

Are we meant to believe that one singular possession at the end where the Hornets need a basket is going to be simply too much wear and tear on fragile players? Minutes restrictions are one thing, but there were under 20 seconds remaining.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shockingly to no one, the Hornets didn't even get a shot off. They turned it over and lost the game then and there. Late-game rotations have been curious this season, to say the least, but this was perhaps the most egregious and harmful example.

Lee did a great job managing the minutes restrictions for players like LaMelo Ball last year. And in a cruel, ironic twist, Ball has not had any injuries this year despite that likely playing a big role in his being traded.

And the players meant to pick up the slack are now banged up and supposedly can't play during overtime when the team needs a basket desperately.

It's a long season, and we likely won't remember this singular game when it's all said and done. But right now, there are an increasing number of tough pills to swallow, and refusing to put the stars on the court for a "gotta have it" possession is a big one.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets