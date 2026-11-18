The Charlotte Hornets continue their West Coast road trip Tuesday night with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Charlotte has dropped eight of its last nine games, while Los Angeles has won eight straight and enters the night with one of the best records in the Western Conference. Both teams will be without key players, including Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schröder for Charlotte and Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler for Los Angeles. Here are the projected starting lineups for tonight's matchup.

Charlotte Hornets' opening five

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) dunks the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Coby White - White is expected to remain in the starting lineup as he continues to work his way into a larger role with Charlotte. He scored 21 points in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, giving the Hornets another scoring option alongside Brandon Miller. With Dennis Schröder sidelined, White's ability to create offense and handle the ball will be important against the Lakers.

F Grant Williams - Williams is projected to move into the starting lineup with Charlotte dealing with multiple injuries. His ability to defend several positions and stretch the floor gives the Hornets another option on both ends of the court. He will be counted on to provide physicality and help Charlotte compete against the Lakers' size on the wing.





F Brandon Miller - Miller remains one of Charlotte's most important offensive players and is averaging 19.2 points per game this season. He returned to action Sunday and will be a major part of the Hornets' effort to keep pace with the Lakers. Charlotte will need his scoring ability, particularly from the perimeter, to make things difficult for Los Angeles.

F Naz Reid - Reid has become an important part of Charlotte's frontcourt rotation, averaging 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He finished with 17 points against the Clippers on Sunday and gives the Hornets another player capable of creating offense inside and outside the paint. His matchup against the Lakers' frontcourt will be worth watching.

C Moussa Diabaté - Diabaté is expected to start at center and will be counted on to provide energy on the glass. He is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game and has been one of Charlotte's most productive rebounders this season. The Hornets will need him to compete inside against a Lakers team that has been playing at a high level.

Los Angeles Lakers' opening five

Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) shoots in between San Antonio Spurs center/forward Luke Kornet (7) and forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Luka Dončić - Dončić is the centerpiece of the Lakers' offense and enters Tuesday averaging 39 points per game. He scored 43 points in Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns, continuing an impressive stretch that has helped Los Angeles build its winning streak. Charlotte will have its hands full trying to slow him down.

G Quentin Grimes - Grimes is expected to start in the backcourt alongside Dončić. He stepped into the starting lineup against Phoenix and responded with 22 points, giving the Lakers another scoring threat. With Reaves unavailable, Grimes will likely have an important role on both ends of the floor.

F Matisse Thybulle - Thybulle is projected to start on the wing and gives Los Angeles a strong defensive presence. His ability to pressure opposing ballhandlers and disrupt passing lanes could be important against Charlotte's perimeter players. He will also have an opportunity to contribute offensively while the Lakers are without Reaves.

F Jake LaRavia - LaRavia is expected to fill one of the forward spots in the starting lineup. He has provided the Lakers with another option on the wing and has been an efficient perimeter shooter this season. His ability to knock down open shots could help create additional space for Dončić to operate.

C Kevon Looney - With Walker Kessler ruled out, Looney is projected to take over at center. His rebounding and interior presence will be important against a Charlotte frontcourt featuring Reid and Diabaté. The Lakers will need him to help control the glass and provide a physical presence around the basket.

Tip-off between the Hornets and Lakers is set for 11 p.m. ET.