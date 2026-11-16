3 Things We Learned From Hornets' Loss to Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets had a chance to pick up a road win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but came up short. After building a 13-point lead in the third quarter, Charlotte watched the Clippers rally for a 113-105 win at Intuit Dome.

The Hornets fell to 4-9 on the season, losing for the eighth time in their last nine games. Coby White led Charlotte with 21 points, while Naz Reid added 17. Christian Anderson continued to impress, scoring 16 points off the bench in 18 minutes of action.

1. The Hornets' Offense Struggled Late

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets had plenty of opportunities to win this game, but they couldn't get enough shots to fall. Charlotte shot 38% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range. The Clippers had a much better shooting night, making 55.4% of their shots from the field and 16 of 31 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Hornets had a 13-point lead in the third quarter, but the Clippers started making shots and took control of the game. Charlotte needs to find a way to make better offensive plays down the stretch in close games like this.

2. Christian Anderson Continues to Impress

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets are dealing with injuries to several players on the roster, but Christian Anderson has been a bright spot. He scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting in 18 minutes, setting a career high for the third consecutive game.

Anderson also made 4 of his 8 attempts from beyond the arc while adding two assists and two steals. Anderson is providing offense in limited minutes and giving the Hornets another option as they work through their injury issues.

3. Charlotte Couldn't Hold On to Its Lead

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (8) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler (1) and center Brook Lopez (11) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte was up 70-57 with 6:23 left in the third quarter, but the Clippers went on a 22-10 run to close the period and take an 84-83 lead into the fourth.

Charlotte also lost coach Charles Lee in the third quarter after he received 2 technical fouls within 17 seconds of each other. Lee's ejection against the Clippers became a major moment in the game. The Clippers continued to build momentum, and the Hornets struggled to respond. The game was tied at 90 with 9:33 left, but Los Angeles went on a 10-0 run to take control and seal the win.

Charlotte had opportunities to win this game, but losing its lead in the third quarter and struggling to score down the stretch proved costly. The Hornets will try to get back on track Tuesday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Charlotte's matchup with the Clippers was an important opportunity to get back in the win column.