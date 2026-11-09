Hornets Are Putting Coby White in a Position That Could Backfire Badly

The Charlotte Hornets have been looking for Coby White to add to their offense this season, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way so far.

While White has returned from his early-season calf injury, several other Hornets players have been out with injuries as the team has struggled to pick up wins.

White is still trying to get used to playing basketball after missing some time with an injury, and Charlotte does not need to add more pressure to a player who is still trying to find his footing on the court.

White Needs Time to Find His Rhythm

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Coby White (3) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets point guard Nolan Traore (10) defends during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White returned to action on November 2 for the game against the Detroit Pistons. In 16 minutes of play, he scored 7 points.

He followed that up with 4 points in 18 minutes against Brooklyn. Those numbers aren’t going to blow anyone away, but it’s hard to expect much more from someone who is still trying to get back into the swing of things after an injury.

White can score and can even help run an offense. He can even have big games when he’s comfortable, but it’s going to take some time for him to get back to that level of play.

Charlotte is definitely looking for scoring from White, but there is a difference between asking him to score and expecting him to be one of the top scorers on the team right now.

The Hornets would be better off slowly increasing his minutes on the court instead of trying to thrust him into a bigger role because the team is struggling.

Charlotte Can't Expect One Player to Fix Everything

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) sets the play against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Charlotte Hornets have lost six straight games. The Hornets’ problems are much larger than the absence of one player on the court.

The Hornets have struggled to put together consistent offense in games this season. In addition to Brandon Miller’s groin soreness, other players have missed time with various injuries as well.

It is up to head coach Charles Lee to put together enough points and plays to keep the Hornets competitive. White can help with that, but he should not be expected to be the entire solution to Charlotte’s problems.

The Hornets need more production from the entire roster as well as to take care of the basketball better and avoid the long scoring droughts that have plagued the team during its current losing streak.

White was brought in to be part of the solution, not the entire solution.

The Hornets return to action on Monday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers. It doesn’t matter if White plays 15 minutes or 25 minutes, as long as he is comfortable and healthy to help the team.

The Hornets are still in the early stages of the season. They have plenty of time to turn things around. But expecting White to solve all of Charlotte’s offensive problems while he’s still getting back into the swing of things is going to be a lot to ask of the young guard.