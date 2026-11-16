Are the Charlotte Hornets Putting Too Much on Sion James?

With so many players on the Hornets’ roster sidelined with injuries, the young players on the team are being put in positions to help Charlotte win games. One of those players is second-year guard Sion James.

While James can provide a lot for the Hornets with his defensive play and his versatility to play multiple positions, the question must be asked: Is James being asked to do too much?

Through 13 games this season, James is averaging 26.1 minutes per game and scoring 5.8 points, grabbing 3.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.0 assists per game. The Hornets have been using James in a number of different roles in order to find what works best for the team in each game.

Sion James Has Earned His Opportunities

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is a versatile defender who can take on some of the toughest matchups. He is also a strong rebounder and can distribute the ball to find his teammates in the best possible position to score.

James can also score when given the opportunity. He has reached double figures in four games this season, scoring 11 points against Detroit, Boston and Cleveland, and 10 points against Brooklyn.

His best game of the season came against Cleveland on November 9, when he put up 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes of action.

This type of player is what the Hornets need right now. James doesn’t have to score to be effective on the court for Charlotte.

Injuries Have Created a Bigger Role

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (4) goes to the basket defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injuries to Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schröder have also created more opportunities for James.

However, many of the other players on the Hornets’ roster are also injured. As a result, Lee has fewer options to turn to on the bench in games. Charlotte's injury situation has been a recurring problem, as covered in this look at the Hornets' growing injury concerns.

As the team gets healthy, James can be used in different ways to help the team. But right now, the Hornets need James to be able to defend, compete on the boards and provide a stable presence on the court while the team works to get healthy.

There is a difference between giving a young player experience and putting him in a situation where he is expected to do too much.

Charles Lee Needs to Find the Right Balance

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James can easily be a mid-20s-minutes player in most situations with a healthy Hornets rotation. However, when needed in a pinch, James can be a low-30s-minutes player.

His minutes can be in the mid-20s with the team’s healthy rotation of players, but with the injuries, the low 30s can be appropriate for James’s play.

The bigger question for the Hornets is whether or not there are enough healthy players to keep James in the rotation and, if so, how best to use him.

While finding enough healthy players to fill out the Hornets’ rotation is a challenge, James should be a part of that rotation. The bigger question for the Hornets is how best to use James.