Hornets' Injury Problems Are Exposing a Much Bigger Issue in Charlotte

The Hornets are on a six-game losing streak, and similar to other Hornets injuries this season, when one player gets healthy, another gets hurt.

Sunday, it was announced that Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schröder will be out for more time with their respective hamstring injuries. Knueppel will be reevaluated in four weeks, and Schröder will be reevaluated in two weeks. Brandon Miller is out for Monday's game against Cleveland with a groin injury suffered Friday against Boston.

This is a physical league, and injuries are a part of life for all teams throughout a season. However, the Hornets are dealing with more than most teams, as they do not have enough quality players to put into the rotation to make up for the many injured players.

Charlotte's Offense Is Running Out of Answers

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets were struggling to score even before the latest injury news. Friday's 119-80 loss to Boston is a perfect example of how the Hornets have been playing in recent games.

The Hornets were led in scoring by Naz Reid with 14 points on Friday against Boston. But as a team, the Hornets only scored 80 points against the Celtics. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points.

The team was really looking forward to getting Kon Knueppel back. Charlotte is struggling to score from the perimeter, and Knueppel was going to help with that. Unfortunately, he returned for the game against Brooklyn only to reinjure his hamstring.

Schröder's injury also puts the Hornets in a tough position in the backcourt. Although Coby White is back, the team is still losing a veteran player who can handle the ball and help run the offense.

And with Brandon Miller also sidelined, the team is missing another player who can be relied on to put up some serious scoring numbers.

The Hornets Need More Than Healthy Players

Oct 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7), forward Grant Williams (2) and guard Coby White (3) on the bench during the first half against the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting everyone back from the injured list would help, but even with everyone back, there are problems that the Hornets are dealing with that won't go away.

A team looking to compete in the Eastern Conference needs players who can step up in the absence of injured players. Right now, the Hornets are dealing with several key players being out at the same time.

While players like Naz Reid, Grayson Allen and Ryan Kalkbrenner can put up numbers, it is too much to ask of them to make up for the production of several key players being out.

The Hornets are in the process of building around a young core of players, so there is also some merit in adding depth around them as well.

The Hornets have no quick fix for the team's current problems, as there are no players on the current roster who can fill the shoes of the injured players.

Charlotte started the season 3-1 and had hopes of building on last year's progress. However, six straight losses have made that much more difficult.

The Hornets need Miller, Knueppel and Schröder back, but more than that, the Hornets need more quality players to avoid falling into the same slump when key players are out with injuries.