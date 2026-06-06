Buy or Sell: Five Storylines Headlining the Hornets' Summer

There are a lot of storylines surrounding the Charlotte Hornets. For once, they're kind of nationally relevant during the offseason thanks to a late-season surge that positions them as a contender next year. Do I buy or sell the biggest stories heading into an important summer?

The Hornets need a big move this offseason

Sell

There's been plenty of chatter about the Hornets getting a star on the market. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Lauri Markkanen, and others have been discussed, including by me. But those moves just aren't going to happen, and they probably don't need to.

Jeff Peterson says he won't skip steps, nor should he. The Hornets are seemingly in that "playoff team but not title contender" tier that demands a big move, but let's see if a full season of the roster that had the best net rating for three months doesn't lead to a better seed before doing anything so drastic.

The Hornets will re-sign Coby White

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Buy

The Hornets badly need Coby White back. Look at the alternatives. If they don't re-sign him, they can't afford an equivalent guard on the market, and they can't roll with Sion James and Tre Mann as the backups. That also hamstrings them into needing to draft at least one guard, which isn't ideal.

They traded for White so they could afford to sign him in free agency, so while other teams can certainly get involved, the Hornets aren't going to let this slip. They know how much they need him, and it's their one path to a good backup guard. It'll get done.

Brandon Miller will be extended

Sell. Sort of.

If the Hornets do extend Brandon Miller, it won't be for the max. But I have a sneaking feeling that Miller is going to want to bet on himself. He will probably get better in 2026-27, especially if he has his first full season since 2023-24. He would then earn a max extension in all likelihood.

There are enough causes for concern to give the Hornets pause, and Miller probably wants to get the max, so he won't want to sign for less money right now when he doesn't have to. It would be great if it got done, but I don't see it happening.

The Hornets are a playoff team next year

Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Buy with a caveat

Had the Hornets been healthy and utilizing Moussa Diabaté as a starter all along, the Hornets would likely have won more than 44 games and made the playoffs outright. It's fair to assume that they'll do that next year and avoid the Play-In with a few additions in the draft or free agency.

However, the entire East will be better, and theoretically, there won't be as much egregious tanking. The Wizards, Pacers, and Bucks should all be better and push into the Play-In range. The Magic, Hawks, Raptors, 76ers, and others not named the Heat are unlikely to drop off, so that's a lot of teams fighting for a playoff spot.

It is likely they'll make the postseason and probably the playoffs, but there is no guarantee for this Hornets team, no matter how good they were last year. The East, in a cruelly ironic twist, is simply too deep to guarantee that.

Charlotte will trade up in the draft

Sell

I used to think trading up for Yaxel Lendeborg or Aday Mara was the right choice because the Hornets just don't have roster spaces for two rookies. I expect Tidjane Salaün and Liam McNeeley to be NBA-ready next season, so that's two players who are in the fray that weren't before. But that's not a guarantee.

Plus, the Hornets could probably stand to add a physical frontcourt player and another guard, and the cheapest way for them to do that is in the draft. They can't add as impactful players in free agency, so they will likely keep the 14th and 18th picks and use both.

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