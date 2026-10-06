Charles Lee is Happy to be Reunited with Dennis Schröder, Details His Impact

Friendship and shared admiration for one another can help humans collectively surpass what they initially thought to be possible. Yes, this might be cheesy, but it's also true!

And the Charlotte Hornets are no exception. As a matter of fact, just last season they went on a huge run that was, in part, fueled by the supreme locker room atmosphere.

The Hornets lost a major contributing factor to that joyous atmosphere in LaMelo Ball, but they seemingly have gotten themselves another strong character in Dennis Schröder.

Head coach Charles Lee, who knows Schröder from their shared time in Atlanta, certainly seems to think so:

I am so glad to be reunited with Dennis. It has been fun watching his career from afar. He has just gotten better and better; I think every team he has gone to. He has grown as a leader, a professional. [...] I think that he brings a lot of NBA corporate knowledge. Charles Lee

Dennis Schröder's leadership shouldn't be in doubt; he captained the German national team to a European championship and World Cup in recent years, after all.

He has also been very vocal in the past, and even this offseason, about wanting to be a good role model to younger players when it comes to the financial dealings around the NBA.

But Charles Lee's praise didn't stop at Schröder's impact off the court:

He has impacted a ton of regular season and playoff games, so we are excited to have him. [...] Defensively, there is a competitive spirit to him that I absolutely love. Charles Lee

Clearly, that final sentence hints at one of Charlotte's biggest emphases this off-season: Acquiring players who might not be great defensively, but will absolutely try their damnedest to be pesky and force stops.

Schröder fits that description to a tee. At 6'1 and 175lbs, the German national is not able to swallow up bigger guards or wings, but he has very active hands and is also known to be a willing trash talker if that is what is needed to get under his opponents skin.

As for the offensive end of the court:

And then offensively, as fast as we wanna play, he is like a blur. [...] I also think that he is gonna help us be able to touch the paint a little bit more, get to the rim, and create some better shots down the stretch. Charles Lee

One of the Hornets' biggest issues last season: Generating paint touches consistently. This was partly addressed by the addition of Grayson Allen, but Schröder is definitely the biggest newcomer on this team in terms of zooming to the cup and leaving his defender behind.

Never a super reliable three-point shooter or an incredible vertical athlete, it is that exact speed and the accompanying decision-making that helped him to an NBA career which spans well over a decade.

The subtraction of LaMelo Ball from this team still leaves some questions unanswered, but knowing that the new point guard addition has the trust of his head coach and teammates should be a positive indicator, if nothing else.

To hear more general analysis on Dennis Schröder, feel free to check out the corresponding podcast episode on the Charlotte Hornets on SI YouTube (HERE) or Spotify (HERE) channel. For a closer look at Schröder's offensive game, you can click HERE!

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