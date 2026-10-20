Charlotte Hornets Predictions for 2026-27 MVP, DPOY, ROY, and More

The Charlotte Hornets have a few candidates for NBA awards. Brandon Miller is the favorite for Most Improved Player. Charles Lee is a candidate for Coach of the Year. Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr., obviously, are up for Rookie of the Year.

As it pertains to the Hornets only, which players will come away with team awards?

MVP: Brandon Miller

I'm not totally convinced Brandon Miller will immediately make the seamless transition to number-one option and become an NBA superstar, but I am still convinced he will be the MVP. He's going to get the most usage, and he is a very good player. He'll average upwards of 20 points with at least five rebounds and a handful of assists. Provided his efficiency isn't awful, it's an easy pick.

DPOY: Sion James

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) shoots for three as Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I was torn between Sion James and Moussa Diabaté here, but James' 2025-26 defensive rating was a bit better. By removing the need for him to ever handle point guard duties, Charlotte has given James the runway to be what he is: a lockdown perimeter defender. A year-two leap plus a more realized role should lead to even better defense from James.

ROY: Hannes Steinbach

The Hornets have two interesting rookies, but only one of them is expected to get a ton of playing time. Hannes Steinbach could end up as a day-one starter (or the first guy off the bench), and Christian Anderson Jr. is probably going to spend a bit of time in the G League. The opportunities will be better for Steinbach, who was also pretty impressive in Summer League.

Sixth Man: Hannes Steinbach/Moussa Diabaté

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Steinbach stays on the bench, he will be the Sixth Man of the Year for the Hornets. If he replaces Diabaté as a starter, then Diabaté will be the Sixth Man. Whichever one doesn't start will still get a ton of minutes, and they're both good enough to be the best bench player on a deep second unit.

Most Improved: Coby White

I'm not a big fan of the idea that a star prospect who becomes a star player is "most improved," though that's how the NBA's award works. I think that Coby White, not Miller, will be the most improved Hornet, though that is mostly due to finally becoming a starter. His per-100 possession numbers were astounding with Charlotte last season, so more minutes should lead to a huge jump in production.

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