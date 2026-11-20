The Charlotte Hornets (4-10) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-6) game tonight at State Farm Arena is admittedly hard to preview.

I mean, how are you supposed to preview a game when the home team (Atlanta) beat Charlotte by 47 points in their first matchup?

Yes, you read that correctly:

In Charlotte’s home opener against the Hawks a few weeks ago — these two teams’ first and only other matchup, so far — Atlanta spoiled the Hornets’ home excitement with a decisive 128-81 victory.

It was the first game Charlotte played after Brandon Miller was announced to be signing a 5-year, $ 209 million extension with the Hornets.

For some poor souls, it was their first Hornets home experience of the season. It wasn’t fun for anyone in purple and teal, to say the least.

I think it’s the kind of loss that matters, though. Especially in Charlotte’s case:

If you’re a competitor and you lose like that— you have to take it personally. Charlotte has real-life evidence that if they don’t come prepared against the Hawks’ Ferris wheel of elite perimeter defenders, they will get beat, and beaten badly.

The “taking it personally because they kicked our…” was one part of the equation for tonight's game, and how Charlotte will fare.

It’s not just the loss and the belief they’ll come out with some edge that I feel is worth mentioning; Charlotte also blew a golden overtime opportunity to beat the best-in-the-west Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.

The Hornets traveled west, played three games, and changed time zones for absolutely nothing…

All three games against the Clippers, Suns, and Lakers were completely winnable, too. But alas, Charlotte is 4-10 as they head back east.

So, if you’re the Hornets, there’s a good chance you’re peeved as a team/locker room because you blew the Lakers game.

So Charlotte is coming into Atlanta knowing they have to get their… stuff together after that loss, and they have to do it against a team that beat them as badly as you’ll see one NBA team beat another.

Instead of being beat down and yelling at each other like Julius Randle was caught doing to his Nets’ teammates courtside the other night, the Hornets still seem to be a united front. You can’t ever turn it around when you start this poorly if you AREN’T a united front.

A united front takes longer to get through.

They haven’t lost the locker room yet, and as soon as the Hornets flew back to Georgia, the entire team traveled with G Sion James to his high school in GA as James celebrated his jersey retirement.

The whole team.

That’s incredibly encouraging for a squad that is 1-9 over their last ten. Being united when the beast of an NBA schedule is kicking you down truly matters more than people on the outside realize.

It also means they still have a chance at that aforementioned breakthrough.

Charlotte has pent-up frustration from close losses, is facing a team in Atlanta they know they must be prepared for, and is due for a win.

They have to be due for a win, because the season is on the brink of getting so far out of hand that they won't even have a CHANCE to right the ship.

The players know that, and all of these off-court things are why I think the Hornets are winning this one tonight.

You could even say that it’s in Charlotte's favor, on the flip side, that Atlanta won by so much; if they come with the right energy and the Hawks feel they can be lackadaisical?

The Hornets can jump on them early.

Jumping on teams early is how Charlotte has put themselves in positions late in the fourth quarter to win potentially… even in games they would end up losing.

They’ll change the odds tonight. It seemed like they’d found something against the Lakers, and it simply fell apart in the 4th.​

Charlotte takes that lump, grows from it, and grabs a win when they need it most tonight against the Hawks in Atlanta.

My Score Prediction: Hawks 102, Hornets 107

Zachary Roberts: Hawks 131, Hornets 98

The Hawks have a 47-point win over the Hornets already (in the home debut for Charlotte, no less). Anything less would be an improvement, so even this likely blowout could be a step in the right direction. Both teams are somewhat banged up, but the Hornets are still missing Kon Knueppel. They still can’t score the basketball. And if they somehow find themselves in a close, winnable game, the best players will probably sit for minutes restrictions. There is really no path to winning here, and it really stings to say that.

Evan Campos: Hawks 114, Hornets 101

I can't in good faith pick Charlotte to win this one, given the number of players currently out of the rotation due to injury and the uncertainty surrounding the minutes restrictions on Coby White and Brandon Miller. Couple that with just how poorly the Hornets have performed in the fourth quarter of games recently, and I just can't see them beating an Atlanta team that blew them out by 47 points the last time these two teams met.

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