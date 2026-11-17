Maybe it’s overdramatic, or perhaps, if you’re reading this from a Charlotte perspective, you think it’s completely valid, but the Charlotte Hornets have seemingly been put up for slaughter on national television tonight at 11:00 PM EST (8:00 PM PST) vs. Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sure, it won’t happen literally, but it feels like an embarrassment ritual to tell a Hornets team that’s gone 1-8 in their last nine games to go play in their very first national television appearance of the young NBA season.

As far as why it's a frustrating spot for Charlotte, it's because those same struggling Hornets will be getting national exposure for the first time while they face the NBA’s leading scorer, Doncic (39.0 PPG), and his Lakers, seemingly setting Charlotte up to go 1-9 over their last 10 games.

Not an awesome spot to be in, since many in the casual NBA world will be seeing you for the first time. The good news for Charlotte, if you’re thinking about how they COULD pull off an upset:

The Lakers have announced they’ll be without C Walker Kessler and G Austin Reaves tonight, which is huge for Charlotte’s underdog chances. And let’s be honest: With Luka still playing, they're still very much the underdogs in this game.

Where the Hornets aren’t underdogs in this game, though, is on the glass; the Hornets have consistently been one of the top rebounding teams in the entire NBA this year, and for most of head coach Charles Lee’s tenure, honestly.

But the Hornets beat Phoenix on the glass by 19 rebounds, and lost. They also beat the Clippers by nine on the glass and still lost by eight. The Hornets MUST find some efficient offense if they have a chance in the world to win this one; if they were to win:

The discrepancy in this one, when the post-game box score came out to the press, would have to be HIGH in favor of the Hornets in second-chance points scored. In the Phoenix/LA Clippers’ losses for the Hornets, they’ve won the collective rebounding battle by 28, including a heavy dose of offensive rebounds in both games.

In those two games, they beat the Suns 16-7 in second-chance points and the Clippers 17-7 in that battle. You’re encouraged that they’re winning those battles, but the gap clearly has to be higher than ten.

Charlotte also took 18 more shots than the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, and still lost. The Clippers shot 55% as a team to the Hornets' 38%, so the discrepancy in shot totals was just... moot. On top of it all, against both the Clippers and Suns, the Hornets turned the ball over 43 times. 27 vs. PHX and 16 vs. LAC.

Ultimately, Charlotte can win the rebounding battle, but a good defense that forces turnovers and gets out on the break in a timely manner doesn’t bode well for the Hornets, who are struggling to score 100 points a night.

If Charlotte comes out flat offensively, especially if Brandon Miller, Naz Reid, or Coby White can’t find a big game in their bags, Charlotte is going to lose. They’ll have to do multiple things all at once (dominate glass again, turn the ball over less than ten times, have an elite shooting night) to have a chance tonight vs. Luka and L.A.

Unfortunately, this Hornets team is in a place where I can’t see them doing all of that at once. Especially against such a hot, incredibly versatile offensive team as the Lakers. Charlotte has struggled against primary engine guard-types all season (Cunningham, Maxey, Booker, Garland, to name a few) despite having a decent team defense; statistically, at least.

I have to go with the Lakers, as Charlotte goes winless on the West Coast and plans to fly back to Atlanta for Friday’s matchup against the Hawks in Georgia. Charlotte lost by 47 to the Hawks in their home opener, so this schedule doesn’t get any better for the Hornets.

Dropping the Clippers game hurts them, but who knows? Everyone on the team is finally due for a big night, and it could happen with the Hornets' backs fully against the wall…

I've said that too many times this season, though, to think it’ll happen against maybe the best team Charlotte has played all year, so far.

My Score Prediction: Lakers 121, Hornets 98

Zachary Roberts: Lakers 131, Hornets 108

The offense has been better of late, but it’s still far from trustworthy. We just can’t expect the Hornets to even shoot at a respectable level in any given game. And when you’re facing the Luka Doncic-led Lakers, that’s a huge problem. The Hornets have a middling defense, which is a huge compliment given the state of their offense. But that defense is not remotely good enough to get stops against this level of opponent. That puts pressure on the league’s worst offense, so as I’m writing this, I’m not even sure a 23-point margin of defeat is big enough. Doncic could go for one of his 50-point triple-doubles, and it wouldn’t be surprising.

Evan Campos: Lakers 119, Hornets 106

Charlotte is facing a Lakers team that has led for 76.8% of their total game time this season and is a buzzsaw of an offense, led by Luka Dončić, who has been an absolute supernova and the early MVP favorite. Even without Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves, I just don't see Charlotte scoring enough points to win this one unless Brandon Miller breaks out of his shooting slump with a great performance or the Hornets shoot the three-ball lights out as a team.

Mark Livingtson: Lakers 120, Hornets 108

I would love to see the Hornets pull off an upset tonight, especially with the Lakers missing Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. That said, I have a hard time seeing Charlotte keep up with Luka Doncic and an offense that has been putting up points all season. The Hornets have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, knocking down open shots, and making things difficult for Doncic. I think Charlotte can make this interesting for a while, but the Lakers have too much firepower at home.

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