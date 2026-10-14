Dream, Realistic, and Nightmare Scenarios for Hornets in 2026-27

The Charlotte Hornets arrive at the cusp of the regular season with multiple paths in front of them. If things go well, they'll end up on the dream path. If things go horribly wrong, it'll be a nightmare. And what's actually realistic?

Dream Scenario

The dream for the Hornets would be that every offseason move pays off. Brandon Miller develops into a true superstar, averaging over 25 points per game. Kon Knueppel makes the leap and jumps to 20 points a night without sacrificing efficiency.

Coby White's playmaking shoots up. Hannes Steinbach is a hit. Naz Reid takes the higher usage and runs with it. If all that (or even most of it) happens, the Hornets will be good and will absolutely make the playoffs and probably skip the Play-In entirely.

Nightmare Scenario for Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance (35) blocks the shot from Charlotte Hornets forward Hannes Steinbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The nightmare is pretty much the inverse of that. Brandon Miller struggles to adjust to the opposition's best defender and the increased attention, and his efficiency craters. Kon Knueppel's shooting percentage tanks without LaMelo Ball to set him up. Coby White can't set everyone up as well.

Injuries could also lead to a nightmare scenario. If Miller, Knueppel, and White can't play 70+ games each, this team is in trouble, and all three of them have been dinged up in preseason. We're not off to a good start in that area. And if the struggles or injuries come up, the Hornets just might end up with a very high draft pick.

That obviously wouldn't be a nightmare, but what good is another top pick if the core of this team isn't able to be competitive? It's helpful, but it means we're far from contention. Again.

Realistic Outcome

The reality is somewhere in the middle. The Hornets will suffer injuries. Kon Knueppel's efficiency will dip. Coby White's playmaking likely won't rise to the occasion. Brandon Miller will have to adjust. But there's still plenty of talent to make this team competitive.

What does that look like in the improved East? Unfortunately, nothing great. The Hornets are going to be slightly worse this year, while the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, and Washington Wizards got a lot better. Those teams may pass the formerly ninth-seeded Hornets.

So, where does that leave Charlotte? In 12th place, fighting for a Play-In spot but ultimately coming up short and landing back in the lottery again.

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