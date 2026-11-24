Grayson Allen, Grant Williams, Kon Knueppel, and Dennis Schröder remain out for the Charlotte Hornets. Memphis will be without Cameron Boozer, Jerami Grant, GG Jackson Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr. Here's who's left to start:

The Hornets First Five:

G Coby White - In spurts we've able to see Coby White return to his old self, but for most parts he's been relatively inefficient. His three-point percentage sits at just 17.8 percent per game. It's almost impossible to not top that tonight.

G Sion James - This could finally be a game where Sion James comes through big time. Ty Jerome should be a good matchup for him. James has struggled against bigger, more physical players at times this season, so you'd hope the more nimble Jerome is someone he can be a little more aggressive with.

F Brandon Miller - Miller has had three games this season where he has shot above 40% from the field. He has appeared in 13. It doesn't take a basketball genius to tell you that that's not good enough from someone earning that much money.

F Naz Reid - I hate to go down this route again, but... Reid has had five out of fifteen games shooting above 40% from the field this season. He's played in all 15. Again, not good enough. Memphis doesn't have a classic power forward in their starting five, so this would be a good game to catch some rhythm.

C Moussa Diabaté - Coming straight off a huge game against the Atlanta Hawks, Moussa Diabaté was the singular reason the Hornets even stayed in that one up until the third quarter. He's going to have a much tougher time scoring tonight, though, against Zach Edey.

The Grizzlies First Five:

G Ty Jerome - He'll be the key to the Grizzlies' offense tonight. Jerome has made a lot of noise to start the year, and he's earned every bit of it. He's scoring from all three levels at a high volume and efficiency, easily making up for his lack of athleticism.

F Cedric Coward - A positive standout in his rookie season, the sophomore has again stepped up his game. As a wing who can shoot, defend, and is willing to pass the ball, Coward will be a pretty hot commodity for years to come.

F Jaylen Wells - Wells is shooting a great ball this season, much like the rest of the Grizzlies. 4.8 attempts per game and a 41.5% efficiency is something any Hornets player can only dream of right now. Oh, and he's a pretty solid defender himself.

F Kris Murray - A surprising addition to the starting lineup, Murray has played a very limited role for the Grizzlies this season. He's never started, in fact, and was mostly a byproduct of the Ja Morant trade to the Trailblazers.

C Zach Edey - Not modern in the sense that he doesn't take threes, Edey is a force on the glass and a solid defensive presence as well. Offensively, he's important to Memphis as a screener mostly, but his touch around the rim has improved and he can pull out a baby hook shot here and there.

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