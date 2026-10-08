Why Coby White Will Swing Hornets' Season One Way or the Other

There are a lot of variables with the Charlotte Hornets this year. How will Brandon Miller fare as the number one option? Can Kon Knueppel shoot as well without as many open looks and with more defensive attention?

How does the new-look center rotation fare? Does the wealth of shooting outweigh the lack of playmaking? How these things go will determine how good the Hornets are this year. And at the center of most variables is one player.

Coby White.

The Athletic's John Hollinger labeled White as an under-the-radar player who could swing the NBA season. He'll certainly swing the Hornets' season one way or the other.

Hollinger pointed out that by now, everyone knows that White can score with the best of them. What we do not yet know is if he can run the point guard position to where all of his teammates can also score with the best of them.

"Charlotte’s attack was devastating in the second half of last season, overwhelming opponents with speed, shooting (as well as Moussa Diabaté’s insatiable thirst for tracking down misses) and finishing fifth in offensive efficiency. Ball’s distribution skill, however, was a big key to that, and the offense cratered when he was off the floor," Hollinger wrote.

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) in action against the New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White scored at a ridiculous rate of 40.1 points per 100 possessions last year after the trade. But in his entire career, he's never averaged more than 7.6 assists per 100 possessions. That number simply has to rise as a lead guard.

"Can he pick his spots well enough to make sure knockdown shooters like Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Grayson Allen still get their looks? Or, will the offense degenerate into too much of a your-turn, my-turn affair to maintain last season’s stellar output?" Hollinger asked.

There's enough talent that the Hornets can coast by even if things don't work out. But if they're going to make the Play-In and even the playoffs, they'll need things to work out with White.

If he can raise his playmaking level, then the Hornets should be just fine. And encouragingly, the efficiency metrics with White on and LaMelo Ball off last year were really good (in a small sample size, admittedly), so there is reason to believe things will work out.

But there's certainly some well-earned trepidation heading into the regular season, especially with White currently injured.

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