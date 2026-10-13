Brandon Miller Opens Up on LaMelo Ball Trade That Placed Him Atop Hornets

Slowly but surely, the Charlotte Hornets have cleared the runway for Brandon Miller. Since he was drafted in 2023, the team has made several high-profile trades. Good players have come and gone, opening up more opportunities for the wing.

The most notable, of course, was the LaMelo Ball trade. With it, the Hornets turned Robin into Batman, and Miller now carries the weight of a desperate franchise. It was a monumental move for the organization, and it was pretty significant for Miller, too.

"It was definitely a tough moment."



Brandon Miller opens up about the LaMelo Ball trade and the relationships he built with his former Hornets teammates.



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As the regular season looms, Miller opened up on it. "Definitely a tough moment, but we also have to realize the business side of the NBA," Miller said. "I always preach, I'll always be a brother away from home to LaMelo [Ball], Miles [Bridges], Mark [Williams], even the previous guys, P.J. [Washington]."

He continued, "Always being a little brother away from home, always one call away. Just having that bond where it's not that we have to talk because we're on the same team, but he's my actual brother. I believe in him, I believe in what he does, and I support his career."

Miller was viewed as a top prospect in 2023, a huge consolation prize for anyone who missed out on Victor Wembanyama, which the Hornets narrowly did. He quickly showed off what he could be as an NBA player, and the Hornets are hoping that will be fully realized this season.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since then, though, there had been plenty of calls for the Hornets to give the keys to Miller. Finally, they did, although the timing of it sent a hopeful fanbase into a spiral.

And ultimately, it makes life more difficult for everyone, but perhaps especially Miller. He has more offensive responsibility and less help. He also won't get those sweet dishes from Ball that served him up open looks.

But Miller does seem to have a wisened understanding of the NBA. He is still on his rookie contract, but he seems to realize that the NBA is a business, and sometimes, tough decisions like that have to be made.

It's the kind of maturity needed from a franchise's new leader, especially in the wake of losing an icon. Whether or not the production will match remains to be seen, but Miller is at least exhibiting some valuable intangibles already.

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