Early Look at 2027 Draft Options for Charlotte Hornets — Six Names to Watch

The Charlotte Hornets could own three first-round draft picks in the 2027 draft. After a whirlwind offseason, it is highly likely that they do. The Dallas Mavericks owe them their first (top-two protected), as do the Miami Heat (lottery-protected).

With the Miami Heat trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a playoff berth is plausible, which means the Hornets would get that pick. They could conceivably end up with a top-five, top-10, and top-20 pick in this draft.

Unfortunately, it's being heralded as a weak draft class. However, there's still time for things to change and prospects to impress. Regardless, there are still some intriguing options the Hornets should have their eyes on.

Cameron Williams, Duke F

Let's just keep the Duke-Hornets pipeline open. The Hornets have a ton of former Blue Devils on the roster, and Cameron Williams is a very good prospect. He's 6'11", and the Hornets would love a forward with that kind of size.

Currently considered a top-five prospect but not the top prospect, he'd be a really good option if the Mavericks' pick conveys and the Hornets land an early selection in the first round.

Stefan Joksimovic, Saski Baskonia G

The Hornets just got rid of a 6'7" guard, so why not bring in another? Stefan Joksimovic is a hybrid guard who would fit in really well with the Hornets, and he's only 18. The ceiling on this player is ridiculously high, and the Hornets could snag him as the future of the point guard position.

Sayon Keita, UNC C

The Hornets still don't have the center position sorted. Moussa Diabaté is good but undersized, and Ryan Kalkbrenner is a second-round pick. Sayon Keita is 7'0" and has a lot of upside as a mid-lottery pick, so the Hornets could scout him from their own backyard.

Dylan Mingo, Baylor PG

The Hornets need guard depth badly. Coby White is only on a three-year deal, and the options behind him are frustrating. Point guard is especially important for a team with so many shooters, so taking a swing at a point guard in the lottery might be wise.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. John's G/F

Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Utes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A wing that can play multiple positions is always smart, and Tounde Yessoufou might be one of the better options for that hybrid position. He's 6'5" and on the older side, so he'd be more ready to contribute right away. His per-36 numbers are solid from last season: 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona C

Did I mention the Hornets need size in the frontcourt and especially at center? Well, Arizona center Motiejus Krivas is 7'2". The Hornets had interest in Aday Mara, but he was off the board in 2026, so perhaps they could go back to the size well with this selection later in the first round.

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