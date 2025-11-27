Can the Charlotte Hornets take down the New York Knicks in NBA Cup action? Score predictions are in

In latest installment of David vs. Goliath, the Charlotte Hornets are preparing to welcome the New York Knicks to the Spectrum Center for an NBA Cup contest. Charlotte (0-2 in Group C, 4-13 overall) and New York (1-1 in Group C, 10-6 overall) both need some help (specifically from the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night) if they want to advance to the knockout rounds.

This is about as lopsided of a matchup as you can have in the NBA today. Charlotte is limping into tonight's contest as losers of their last six games, sporting the 21st ranked net rating in basketball according to Cleaning the Glass.

New York, on the other hand, has won seven of their last ten contests, and is riding a top three offense in the sport to the league's eighth best net rating.

Is an upset in the cards? The overwhelming majority of the staff at Charlotte Hornets on SI doesn't quite think so.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 120 Knicks 117

Why not?

The Knicks will pose some serious problems for the Hornets, there’s no denying that. KAT, Brunson, and Mitchell Robinson will undoubtedly get theirs. However, after an extended break following this weekend’s festivities, Charlotte will be well-rested and poised to pull an upset that keeps their NBA Cup campaign alive.

Zach Roberts: Knicks 131, Hornets 119

The Knicks are a contending team, which should be all the analysis needed. The Hornets cannot beat mediocre teams, so beating the Knicks feels borderline impossible. Having their players healthy will help, but they’re still at a major talent deficit here.

Albert Böttcher: Knicks 127, Hornets 111

The Hornets have struggled to defend anyone this season, so facing a team with as much offensive talent as the Knicks doesn't bode well. I'm positive LaMelo Ball and company will hang around for a while, but nothing more than that.

Owen O'Connor: Knicks 118, Hornets 107

Most Hornets games have gone the same this season. Start off hot, keep the game close, and let the other team pull away in the third quarter. Wednesday night will not be any different despite the amount of health the Hornets have, and it’ll be a seventh straight loss for Charlotte.

