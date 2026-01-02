Can the Hornets upset the Bucks to ring in 2026? Score predictions for Charlotte at Milwaukee

The Charlotte Hornets kick off a three-game road trip tonight in Milwaukee with their fourth and final contest against Giannis Antetekounmpo and the Bucks.

Milwaukee leads the season series 2-1 with both of their victories coming when Giannis was in the lineup. Although a late injury designation downgraded his game status leading up to tonight's showdown, the two-time MVP is still listed as probable for this one.

Can the upset-minded Hornets even up the season series with a road win in the Cream City? Our staff at Charlotte Hornets on SI give their take.

Matt Alquiza: Bucks 130, Hornets 118

Charlotte’s defense has no answer for Milwaukee when Giannis is on the floor. That won't change tonight.

The Bucks should be able to get whatever they want at home tonight and the Hornets won’t have enough firepower to hang.

Ian Black: Bucks 118, Hornets 108

In the previous three meetings between these teams this season, the Hornets inability to defend Milwaukee from three point range has been evident. Kon Knueppel tips the scales closer offensively, but the Hornets will need a better plan tonight for a better result.

Zach Roberts: Bucks 121, Hornets 116

The Bucks beat the Hornets, though not impressively, a few nights ago. Kon Knueppel didn't play, though, so that should tilt the scales in favor of the Hornets, right? You would think so, but the Hornets have been playing so well (even in losses), that they're kind of due for a letdown, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo opposite them, this is when the Hornets will experience it.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 118, Bucks 111

When the two teams faced off the other night, Charlotte was without Kon Knueppel who has a bigger impact to winning than people think. With how well Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball have been playing lately, he adds another element to a Hornets offense who excels when everybody is ready to go.

No Ryan Kalkbrenner again will hurt, but PJ Hall has provided excellent minutes for the Hornets and should be able to keep the team afloat until Kalkbrenner returns from his elbow injury.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 119, Bucks 113

Milwaukee needed unlikely scoring performances out of Bobby Portis and Myles Turner to win the meeting earlier this week. I'm going to bet against them going for 20+ again, and having Knueppel available should be enough to power the Hornets to a win.

