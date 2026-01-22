Hornets reveal game status for LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller ahead of matchup with Magic

Charlotte Hornets fans can now breath a sigh of relief as they will not be shorthanded for tonight's at Orlando. The team's injury report grew this morning following Wednesday's loss against Cleveland and ahead of the second night of a back-to-back after a day of travel.

The team listed Tre Mann (illness), Mason Plumlee (groin), K.J. Simpson (hip), and Grant Williams (injury management) as out for the matchup with the Magic at the Kia Center.

The most notable name on the report, though, LaMelo Ball, who was listed as questionable with a thumb injury. Both he and Brandon Miller (initially listed as probable) have been upgraded and will be available for tonight's game.

Ball, Miller cleared vs. Orlando

UPDATE: @hornets LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have both been upgraded and are available to play tonight at ORL. https://t.co/9uH1YFRekj — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 22, 2026

The Hornets are coming off a physical night against the Cavaliers and have already been navigating a recent minutes management approach for Ball in back-to-back situations. If he's limited, Charlotte's offense changes quickly, especially against an Orlando team that prefers to set its defense early and play through physicality.

Miller's availability is just as important, but it becomes even more significant with Ball on the court, who can facilitate the ball and run the offense better than anyone on the roster.

The continued absences of Plumlee and Williams keep Charlotte thin in the frontcourt. Mann remaining out further thins the guard rotation, and Simpson still being sidelined doesn't help. At that point, it starts to feel less about ideal matchups and more about just managing minutes and surviving certain stretches without things getting away from you. On the second night of a back-to-back, that’s usually where games can swing.

Orlando will be missing key pieces as well. The Magic ruled out Jalen Suggs (knee) and Franz Wagner (ankle), removing two important perimeter contributors from their rotation. Suggs' absence takes away one of Orlando's primary point-of-attack defenders, while Wagner being sidelined impacts both their shot creation and offensive balance.

