Hornets face a rested Magic as back-to-back rolls into Orlando

The Charlotte Hornets head to Florida on Thursday night for a quick turnaround matchup with the Orlando Magic, closing out a back-to-back after hosting Cleveland last night at home in Charlotte.

The Hornets lost to the Cavs, 94-87, after trailing throughout, and quickly abandoning their plan to bring LaMelo Ball off the bench as part of his back-to-back minutes management when the deficit mounted fast in the first quarter. Sion James started the at the tip; Ball ended up playing 22 minutes.

Orlando hasn't played since Sunday, when it wrapped a two-game international set in Berlin and London, while Charlotte arrives after a physical night that required emergency early rotation quirks. Still, the Hornets have shown lately that they're capable of competing in less-than-perfect circumstances, especially when they're able to dictate tempo and keep the offense organized.

Charlotte still sits 12th in the East with a record of 16-27. But the team's recent play has been more encouraging than the record suggests. When the Hornets avoid prolonged dry spells and stay connected defensively, they've been able to beat quality teams. Orlando, meanwhile, comes in at 23-19, sixth in the East, with eyes firm on solidifying a playoff position.

The Magic are coming off a 126-109 loss to Memphis in London. Subsequently, they've spent this week emphasizing cleaner starts and better defensive intensity after surrendering big first quarters in multiple recent games. That emphasis matters against a Charlotte team that's comfortable playing slower and forcing opponents to execute in the half-court. Orlando is at their best when defense fuels offense, and Thursday presents a chance to re-establish that identity at home.

Will Jalen Suggs Return?

Plus, Orlando could get a boost if Jalen Suggs returns from his MCL injury after being upgraded to questionable on Wednesday night's injury report. And Moe Wagner is no longer listed at all after sitting out the London finale. Of course, Charlotte's rotation will be worth monitoring again, particularly with minutes management in play on the second night of the back-to-back.

Key Matchup: Pace vs. Energy

This could come down to who controls the early rhythm. Charlotte likes to keep possessions deliberate, value the ball, and rely on shot creation late in the clock. Orlando wants to speed teams up, force turnovers, and let its athleticism show in transition. If the Hornets can avoid digging an early hole and make Orlando score against a set defense, they'll give themselves a chance. But if the Magic get going early behind some crowd energy and fresh legs, Charlotte could be chasing them all night.

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT: Mason Plumlee (groin)

Magic: QUESTIONABLE: Jalen Suggs (knee)

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Magic G LaMelo Ball Anthony Black G Brandon Miller Desmond Bane F Kon Knueppel Franz Wagner F Miles Bridges Paolo Banchero C Moussa Diabate Wendell Carter Jr.

