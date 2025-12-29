Knueppel-less Hornets look for third straight win, playing host to Bucks and Giannis
In this story:
It's a perennial play-in-showdown! The 12th-ranked Charlotte Hornets will welcome the 11th-ranked Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center. Tipoff time is set at 7 pm, and a bunch of Hornets will have to watch from the bench in street clothes due to injury.
That group of players sadly includes ROTY-hopeful Kon Knueppel, who injured his ankle against the Orlando Magic on Friday. He reportedly avoided a serious injury, but won't be ready to go tonight:
Injury report
Charlotte Hornets: OUT Mason Plumlee (R Groin), Grant Williams (R Knee), Kon Knueppel (R Ankle), Ryan Kalkbrenner (L Elbow), Questionable: Sion James (Illness)
Milwaukee Bucks: OUT: Taurean Prince (Neck), Questionable: Gary Trent Jr. (L Calf)
That injury report for the hosts is bad enough as it is, but it's even worse because Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't appear on that of the guests. Without him, the Bucks have won only three of fourteen games this season. With him in the mix, they are above 50% in terms of winning percentage.
The two-time MVP returned from an eight-game absence on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, willing his squad to a 112-103 win with a 29-point and 8-rebound performance.
He caused a good amount of controversy when he threw down a windmill dunk in the final moments of the by then already decided game. It was supposed to send a message to his team, as he revealed in a postgame interview:
If that is what has to happen for everybody to wake up and understand that we are fighting for our lives and have got to get our hands dirty, so be it.Giannis Antetokounmpo
Despite their low position in the standings, the Bucks will pose a big challenge to the Hornets. With Giannis Antetokounmpo at his most competitive and desperate to succeed, how can Charles Lee's team grind out a win?
Key to the Game: Win the possession battle
The Milwaukee Bucks are a truly exceptional shooting team. They rank third in effective field goal percentage, with only the Nuggets and the Lakers ahead of them. Filling out the top five are the San Antonio Spurs and the OKC Thunder. Not a bad company to be in.
It doesn't matter much if Antetokounmpo attacks the rim or one of the Bucks' many good shooters burns you from deep. The chance you'll get scored on is pretty high. So the goal has to be to allow them as few field goal attempts as possible.
That means forcing turnovers, sending them to the line when possible (they have a league-worst FT% of 72.8), and controlling the rebounding (Bucks grab a league-low 8.5 offensive rebounds per game).
It's a recipe that has already worked for much worse teams against the Bucks this year. The Washington Wizards had a 129-126 win over them despite Giannis playing 32 minutes and Milwaukee shooting a blistering 55% from deep.
Why? Because the Wizards only had ten turnovers to the Bucks' sixteen, fifteen offensive rebounds to the Bucks' seven, and the Bucks ended up making only 13 of their 21 free throw attempts.
A lot of responsibility will fall on Moussa Diabate today. With both the first- and third-string center out, the Frenchman will get an opportunity to play lots of minutes if he can stay out of foul trouble.
Probable Starting Lineups
Player
Hornets
Bucks
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Kevin Porter Jr.
Shooting Guard
Brandon Miller
Ryan Rollins
Small Foward
Sion James
AJ Green
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Center
Moussa Diabate
Myles Turner
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Former NBA player thinks Hornets are destined for success in 'near future'
Kon Knueppel's unselfish mindset embodies the Charlotte Hornets shift in play style
Proposed new NBA rules could derail the Charlotte Hornets
Hornets take down Magic, but lose Kon Knueppel in the process
Albert Böttcher is a basketball enthusiast from Germany who has been covering the Hornets for On SI since February of 2024. He's contributed to draft and game day coverage, but also writes in-depth pieces on multiple Hornets-related topics. He also works for the media department of the German basketball club Alba Berlin.