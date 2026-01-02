How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks: Tip-off time, TV channel, odds, and key players

The Hornets and Bucks have already met three times this year, meaning this will be the final matchup between the two during the regular season. Charlotte won the first matchup, but the Bucks have taken the past two, including a 10-point win just a handful of days ago in the Queen City.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (11-22) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-20)

Date/Time: Friday, January 2nd, 8 p.m. EST

Where: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum (17,500)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Players to watch

Kon Knueppel: (CHA): After missing just one game, Knueppel showed zero rust, putting up 20 points in the loss to Golden State. The last time he played in his hometown of Milwaukee, he recorded 32 points in 41 minutes, knocking down 12/20 attempts from the floor and 4/9 from three. He's hit four or more threes in six straight games. They'll need him to make it seven to have a chance to get back in the win column.

Myles Turner (MIL): I picked Turner in the matchup a few days ago, and he came through with a big performance for Milwaukee, scoring 23 points, six rebounds, and four blocks. With Charlotte's lack of depth in the frontcourt, I expect Turner to shine in this matchup once again.

All three games this season between the two have been decided by double digits. With Milwaukee playing better basketball of late, it's no surprise to see the Bucks favored by six points. The over/under for this one is currently 232.5.

