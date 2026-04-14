How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Alright, folks. It's here. For the first time since 2016, the Charlotte Hornets will host a postseason game, and it's only right that it's against the Miami Heat, who were the team that eliminated them a decade ago.

You know the deal. The loser is done, while the winner will move on to play the loser of Philadelphia/Orlando for a chance to advance to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, drawing a matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Here is everything you need to know for tonight's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 Charlotte Hornets (44-38) vs. No. 10 Miami Heat (43-39)

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 14th, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: Prime Video

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Players to Watch

C Bam Adebayo - There are a lot of ways to look at this one, but for me, it starts with the battle in the paint. If Bam has his way with Moussa Diabaté, it's going to free up space for Miami's shooters on the perimeter, namely Tyler Herro.

G LaMelo Ball - He's 0-2 in Play-In games, and it's been a while since he played in a game of this significance. I'd have to imagine Ball puts together a strong performance and perhaps an unforgettable one. Heck, the Hornets may need that type of night to come out with a win.

The Hornets remain a 5.5-point favorite, and it's no surprise considering how the Heat have sort of tailed off here at the end of the regular season. It's the first home "playoff" game for the Hornets since they fell to Miami during the Kemba Walker days. The Hive will be buzzing, giving the Bugs a strong homecourt edge. The over/under for this one is 228.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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